News Live: Chidambaram, Manmohan tear into BJP at Congress' 84th Plenary Session

Mar 18, 2018 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
IOC, BPCL may buy 26% stake each in GAIL
State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) may buy 26 per cent stake each in gas utility GAIL India Ltd, paying the government over Rs 20,000 crore each to become integrated energy firms.
Following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's February 2017 Budget announcement of creating integrated oil majors, IOC and BPCL had submitted separate proposals to buy the government's 54.89 per cent stake in India's biggest gas marketing and transportation firm, GAIL.
A top source said since the government is not looking at actual merger of oil companies but only transfer of its ownership to a cash rich PSU, the best option would be to split the 54.89 per cent holding in GAIL equally between IOC and BPCL.
At Friday's closing price of Rs 440.85 a share for GAIL on BSE, the stake is worth close to Rs 41,000 crore. - PTI
Only 16% of initial GST returns filed for July-Dec matched with final returns
With only 16 per cent of the summary sales returns under GST matching with the final returns, the revenue department has started to analyse major gaps with a view to check any possible tax evasion.
According to the GST returns data, 34 per cent of businesses paid Rs 34,400 crore less tax between July-December while filing initial summary return (GSTR-3B).
These 34 per cent of the businesses have paid Rs 8.16 lakh crore to the exchequer by filing GSTR-3B, whereas analysis of their GSTR-1 data show that their tax liability should have been Rs 8.50 lakh crore.
As per the analysis by the revenue department, initial returns filed and taxes paid by 16.36 per cent of the businesses have matched with their final returns and tax liability. They paid a total tax of Rs 22,014 crore.
However, the data also showed that there was excess tax payment of Rs 91,072 crore by 49.36 per cent of businesses registered under GST between July-December. While they have paid Rs 6.50 lakh crore as GST, the GSTR-1 filed by them shows that their liability should have been Rs 5.59 lakh crore.
BJP slams Sonia, Rahul speeches at Cong plenary as 'stale rhetoric'
The BJP slammed the speeches of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his predecessor Sonia Gandhi at the party's plenary session as "stale rhetoric" which has been "rejected repeatedly" by the people.
BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the Congress is incapable of mounting a political challenge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said Modi has helped BJP expand its reach with "his positive, people centric transformational politics".
"What Congress leaders like Rahul and Sonia spoke at the plenary today is the same old stale rhetoric which people of the country have rejected repeatedly," he said in a statement.
Facebook suspends Trump campaign data firm Cambridge Analytica
Facebook says it has suspended the account of Cambridge Analytica, the data analysis firm hired by Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, after reports it harvested the profile information of millions of US voters without their permission.
According to the New York Times and Britain's Observer, the company stole information from 50 million Facebook users' profiles in the tech giant's biggest-ever data breach, to help them design software to predict and influence voters' choices at the ballot box.
Also suspended were the accounts of its parent organization, Strategic Communication Laboratories, as well as those of University of Cambridge psychologist Aleksandr Kogan and Christopher Wylie, who runs a firm called Eunoia Technologies.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang endorsed for five-year term
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was today endorsed for a second five-year term by the country's rubber-stamp parliament after he was nominated by President Xi Jinping.
Li, 63, a second ranking leader in the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), has completed the first five-year tenure along with Xi who is now regarded as the "core" leader of the party placed along with party founder Mao Zedong.
Xi, 64, was yesterday re-elected unanimously by 2970 deputies of the National People's Congress (NPC), days after it ratified constitutional amendment to remove the decades old two-term limit for the president and vice president posts.
Xi was also re-elected as the Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) which is the overall high command of the two million strong Chinese military. He heads all powerful organs of power the CPC, the military and the Presidency.
Read the full report here.