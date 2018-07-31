News Live: Ceasefire violations along LoC increased six-fold in past 3 years

Live now
Jul 31, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ceasefire violations (CVFs) along India’s Line of Control (LoC) have increased six-fold in the past three years, claiming the lives of 55 security personnel and civilians, the government informed Rajya Sabha on July 30.
According to the information provided by MoS for Defense Dr Subhash Bhamre, 942 CVFs were recorded along the LoC this year (till July 23). As compared to that, 152 violations were recorded in entire 2015.
Instances of cross-border firing along the Pakistan border also saw a spike from 253 in 2015 to 490 this year, increasing nearly two times in three years. Out of the 55 killed during the cross-border firing and CVFs, 28 are civilians.
Aircel-Maxis case update: Aircel-Maxis case hearing adjourned till October 1 by Delhi's Patiala House Court. The Court will on October 1 decide if it will take cognizance of ED and CBI chargesheets.
Assam NRC update: TMC gives notice under rule 267 on NRC in Rajya Sabha and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Congress gives notice in Lok Sabha, reports CNN News18.
PNB fraud case update: Antiguan PM Gaston Browne promises to help extradite Mehul Choksi after an Indian envoy meets him, reports CNN News18.
Karunanidhi continues to be under intensive care; TN CM visits him
DMK president M Karunanidhi is stable and continues to be treated at the ICU of a hospital here for the third consecutive day as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam visited the hospital to inquire about him.
Trump says he is willing to meet Iranian leadership anytime, without pre-condition
US President Donald Trump said he is willing to meet the Iranian leadership without any "pre-condition", anytime they want to.
US spy satellites have detected renewed activity at the North Korean factory that produced the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States, reports Reuters quoting a senior US official. The news comes in the midst of talks to compel Pyongyang to give up its nuclear arms.
