News Live: CBI questions former Bihar social welfare minister in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Aug 20, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Multiple earthquakes including a powerful and shallow 6.9-magnitude tremor have rocked the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, killing at least five people and setting off fresh waves of panic.
A series of quakes were recorded by seismologists throughout yesterday, the first measuring 6.3 shortly before midday which triggered landslides and sent people fleeing for cover.
It was followed nearly twelve hours later by a quake measuring 6.9 and at least five more significant aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey.(PTI)
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had "nothing to hide" from the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and denied that his top lawyer had turned on him by cooperating with the probe.
Trump, in a series of tweets, denounced the New York Times for a Saturday story saying White House Counsel Don McGahn has cooperated extensively with the special counsel, Robert Mueller.
The Times said McGahn had shared detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.
"I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn't have to," Trump said in a tweet. Trump said the newspaper made it seem like McGahn had turned on the president - as White House counsel John Dean had in the Watergate investigation of former president Richard Nixon - "when in fact it is just the opposite." (Reuters)
Will enter into talks with all neighbours to bring peace in Pakistan: Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan today said that the country will enter into talks with all neighbours to normalise ties, as without it peace can't be brought in the country.
In his an-hour-long maiden address to the nation a day after his swearing in as the country's 22nd prime minister, Khan identified Pakistan's challenges on economic front, announced sweeping changes to bring austerity and revive stagnant economy.
He also lashed out at the previous PML-N government for current debt crisis which has risen to Rs 28 trillion, saying the country had not been as indebted in its entire history as it has been in the last ten years.
"I have talked to all neighbours and Insha Allah, we will improve relations with all neighbours. Without peace (with neighbours) we cannot bring peace in Pakistan," he said. (PTI)
Imran Khan to live in Military Secretary's residence, not in PM House
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will not be staying in the sprawling Prime Minister House but in the military secretary's three-bedroom house in Islamabad.
Khan, announcing austerity measures to cut down his own as well as the country's expenditure during his maiden address to the nation, said that he wanted to live in his own house in Banigala "but was told by security agencies that my life was under threat which is why I am living here".
He said that the prime minister house has 524 servants and 80 cars.
"The prime minister, which is me, also has 33 bulletproof cars. We have helicopters and aeroplanes to fly us. We have massive governor houses and every conceivable luxury.
"On one hand we don't have money to spend on our people; on the other hand, we have a section of our people living like our colonial masters used to live," he said. (PTI)
