News LIVE: CBI questions AirAsia India CFO

Jun 29, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AirAsia India Chief Financial Officer Deepak Mahendra was quizzed yesterday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI summoned R Venkataramanan on 3 July, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report. The CBI earlier this month named its CEO Tony Fernandes, the airline and others in a complaint, alleging they lobbied government officials "to secure mandatory approvals, some of them through non-transparent means".
The government will reportedly oppose practices of Nikah Halala and polygamy in the Supreme Court and is likely to adopt a stand similar to the one taken during the triple talaq proceedings.
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says that he is confident that the RBI and central government will take suitable action to handle volatility. He further added that the volatility is due to external factors and there wasn’t a need for a knee-jerk reaction.
“We have not seen much rupee depreciation vis-a-vis the situation in 2013. Macroeconomic indicators of the country are strong,” he said.
Commenting on reports earlier today that revealed that Indian money in Swiss banks rose over 50 percent, Goyal said, “India will have access to data of Swiss accounts by the end of FY18.”
BREAKING: Two soldiers injured in a grenade attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
BREAKING: An encounter broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a search operation in the forest of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.
One terrorist has been killed in an encounter.
A man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades burst into a newspaper office in the US city of Annapolis on Friday, killing five people in what police described as a "targeted attack."
Officials said the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper was carried out by a white adult male resident of Maryland state who was being questioned in custody.
A reporter for the historic daily which predates the United States tweeted a chilling account of how the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." (PTI)
To sustain the high growth rate India has achieved, the country should carry out banking sector reforms; continue with fiscal consolidation, simplify and streamline GST; and renew impetus on reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
India's growth accelerated to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter of Financial Year (FY) 2017-18. That was up from 7 percent in the previous quarter. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to this blog to keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.