News Live: CBI orders probe into Cambridge Analytica scandal

Jul 26, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Bharti Airtel’s Q1 FY 19 profit stood at Rs 97.3 crore with its revenues at Rs 20,080 crore. The company’s EBITDA was at Rs 6,725.8 crore, with a one-time loss of Rs 360 crore. Its revenues from Africa at Rs 5,280 crore, with its India wireless revenue at Rs 10,480 crore.
Maratha quota stir: Internet services suspended in Navi Mumbai
Oil rises after Saudi Arabia suspends shipments through Red Sea lane following attack
JUST IN | The government has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The announcement was made by the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at the Rajya Sabha meet on 26 July. In response, the CBI has stated that it has recieved no official notice from the government on the same, according to media reports.
JUST IN | Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla tells Moneycontrol that the Novelis-Aleris transaction will close in the next 9-15 months.
JUST IN | Novelis to acquire Aleris for $2.6 billion including an assumption of debt, reports CNBC TV18. Until the deal closes, Novelis and Aleris will operate as separate entities and after the deal, the companies will integrate into Novelis.
JUST In | The Delhi HC has pulled up the chief secretary and sought answers from him over the water logging situation in the state. The court said 'It looks like we are living in a tribal area.'
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case: After handing over the investigation of the case to Central Bureau of Investigation, Bihar government to request the Supreme Court to monitor CBI's probe.
Delhi rains update: Four buildings are vacated after road caves in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara, reports CNN News18.
Delhi rains update: Traffic was reported to be affected from Apsara border to Shahdara, Seema Puri to Apsara border and Khaira Mor to Bahardurgarh bus stand in Najafgarh. There was an obstruction in traffic from Lal Kuan in south Delhi to Badarpur due to waterlogging. The traffic police also issued advisories with alternate routes on its Twitter handle for motorists
JUST IN | DoT approves a merger between Idea and Vodafone India.
Traffic chaos in Delhi due to heavy rains
Traffic was severely affected due to heavy rains in the national capital today with waterlogging contributing to chaos at various intersections, reports PTI. According to traffic police officials, vehicular movement was affected at the Vivek Vihar underpass, Seema Puri underpass and under the Ghazipur flyover. "Traffic is also affected from Narayana T Point to Loha Mandi due to water logging on the Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg in west Delhi. Commuters should avoid the stretch," an official said.
Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Kupwara's Handwara, reports ANI. More details awaited
JUST IN | The PMLA court asks Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before the court before the third week of September under the new Fugitive Offender's Bill. The court can declare both as a fugitive offender if they fail to appear within the given time. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) can then immediately confiscate properties of both the accused. The ED had earlier moved the court to declare both Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi as fugitive offenders. The ED had presented a list of assets worth Rs 4000 crores of Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi for confiscation.
JUST IN | The Bengal government moves a resolution in the State Assembly for changing the name of the state from West Bengal to Bangla, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | The Chinese police took away woman after suspected self-immolation attempt outside the US embassy in Beijing, China, reports Reuters quoting state media.
Internet services in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township have been suspended since early today. The decision comes in the wake of violence witnessed during the Maratha quota agitation yesterday.
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar orders Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary and DGP to hand over the investigation of the case to Central Bureau of Investigation.
Greater Noida: A three-storey building collapses in Mubarakpur. The three occupants of the building have been rescued safely. No casualties/injuries have been reported. A basement was being constructed adjacent to the building.
Uttarakhand: Meteorological department has issued heavy rain warning for the next 36 hours for the entire state including Char Dham Yatra route.