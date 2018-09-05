News LIVE: Cabinet has approved increased Jan Dhan account overdraft cap to Rs 10,000 Crore, says FM Jaitley

Live now
Sep 05, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | Cabinet has approved the doubling of Jan Dhan account overdraft cap to Rs 10,000 Crore
JUST IN | The Supreme Court will give its verdit on Section 377 on Wednesday, September 6 , according to reports. The article criminalises sexual acts between persons of the same sex.
Podcast | Digging deeper - Ramesh Damani shares his mantra on getting investments right
Ramesh Damani is a well-known name and face to all those who track the stock market. Besides being a value investor Mr Damani is also Chairman and Independent Director of on the Board of Avenue supermart which owns the retail change D'mart.
JUST IN | Twitter chief Jack Dorsey says he was 'unprepared' for 'weaponized' social media manipulation.
JUST IN | During the Union Council of Ministers meeting, ministers will be doing a presentation on various flagship programs of the government to state its target and achievement, reports CNN News18. There may also be a presentation on Rafael deal.
JUST IN | Supreme Court lifts a ban on construction activity in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.
NEWS FLASH | Rajasthan High Court has barred Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from launching government schemes during her ongoing yatra. Rajasthan is expected to head for assembly elections later this year.
On the occasion of Teacher's day, here's an infographic on the missing teachers in India. (Image: Network18 Creative)
JUST IN | 2008 Malegaon blast accused retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay to contest 2019 Lok Sabha Election from Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal on Hindu Mahasabha ticket, reports ANI.
JUST IN | CBI has launched a massive search operation in 40 places in Chennai in connection with Gutkha scam, reports ANI. Houses of Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran at Mogappair, ex-DGP S George near Maduravoyal, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and other police officers are also being searched.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court says it may hear the PIL filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking a stay on India-France Rafale fighter jet deal, next week.
Strong typhoon slams western Japan; 8 dead, airport flooded
A powerful typhoon slammed into western Japan on Tuesday, inundating the region's main international airport and blowing a tanker into a bridge, disrupting land and air travel and leaving thousands stranded, reports PTI. At least eight people died and scores were injured.
Oil prices drop as storm threat eases on US Gulf coast
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, partly reversing a strong jump from the previous day, as the impact of a tropical storm on US Gulf coast production was not as strong as initially expected. (Reuters)
Facebook, Twitter face US Congress over politics and the internet
Top Twitter and Facebook executives will defend their companies before US lawmakers on Wednesday, with Facebook insisting it takes election interference seriously and Twitter denying its operations are influenced by politics.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on breaking news across the globe. Stay tuned to get live updates.