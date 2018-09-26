App
Sep 26, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Cabinet approves new telecom policy, financial package for sugar sector

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 26, 01:28 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The approval of telecom policy comes in as a huge positive for the sector, TRAI Chairman RS Sharma tells CNBC TV18. Sharma adds that the new policy will help the companies attract more investments. 

  • Sep 26, 01:19 PM (IST)

    Cabinet approves new telecom policy, financial package for sugar sector

    JUST IN | The Union Cabinet has approved new telecom policy and financial package for the sugar sector, reports CNBC TV18. 

  • Sep 26, 12:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court dismisses a petition challenging the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India, the petition was filed by advocate RP Luthra seeking to quash the appointment, reports ANI. 

  • Sep 26, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri lighting the lamp during an inauguration of Smart Cities Expo in Jaipur. (Image: Vandana Ramani)

  • Sep 26, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Urbanisation is not simply expanding cities to cater to increasing populations. It is a chance to lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, says Hardeep Puri at Smart Cities Expo in Jaipur. (Image: Vandana Ramani)

  • Sep 26, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Ashok Vihar building collapse: Two children killed, a total of eight people have been rescued out of which three are in critical condition, reports ANI. Search and rescue operations are underway.

  • Sep 26, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Delhi: At least 30 people are feared trapped under the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed near Sawan Park in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 earlier today, reports The Indian Express. Rescue operations are underway. 

  • Sep 26, 11:17 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are mobilised for Ashok Vihar where a three-storey building has collapsed. Nine persons including 3 children have been rescued, reports ANI. 

  • Sep 26, 10:45 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court refuses to review 2006 order on SC/ST quota in jobs. The apex court adds that there is no need to collect quantifiable data to show backwardness, reports CNN News18.

  • Sep 26, 10:44 AM (IST)

    SC/ST reservations in promotion: Supreme Court's five-judge bench refuses to refer the Nagaraj judgement to a larger bench, reports ANI.

  • Sep 26, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Delhi: Three-storey building collapses near Sawan Park in Ashok Vihar Phase 3, reports ANI. More details awaited.

  • Sep 26, 09:15 AM (IST)

    Protesters vandalise govt buses, stop trains during 12-hour statewide bandh in West Bengal

    Kolkata: Protesters vandalise government buses and torch tyres in Midnapore, West Bengal. They have obstructed train movement obstructed on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line,Sealdah-Barasat Bongaon section of Eastern Railway Sealdah Division,Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Section, and Bandel Katwa section on Eastern Railways Howrah Division. Security has been increased in the city. BJP has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh today in protest against the death of a student who died following a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur.

  • Sep 26, 09:09 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj will raise the issue of Mehul Choksi, a major accused in the PNB fraud case, with her Antigua counterpart, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 26, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Bill Cosby, in cuffs, imprisoned for up to 10 years for sexual assault

    Bill Cosby was marched out of court in shackles on Tuesday after a judge branded him a "predator" and sentenced him to between three and 10 years in prison for sexual assault, reports Reuters. 

  • Sep 26, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Oil prices drop, Brent moves further away from 4-year high

    Brent oil edged further away from a four-year high on Wednesday and US crude fell, after the US said it would ensure crude markets are well supplied before sanctions are re-imposed on Iran and as President Donald Trump criticized high prices, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 26, 07:33 AM (IST)

    US-China trade war dims Asia's 2019 growth outlook: ADB
    Developing Asia could grow more slowly than previously thought next year as the US-China trade war inflicts collateral damage on the region's export-reliant economies, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Wednesday, reports Reuters. 

  • Sep 26, 07:31 AM (IST)

    PNB fraud: Nirav Modi gets one month to file reply to ED plea 

    A special court Tuesday directed diamantaire Nirav Modi, a key accused in the multi-billion PNB fraud case, to file his reply on October 29 to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking to declare him a "fugitive" under a new law, reports PTI.
     

  • Sep 26, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

