News LIVE: Cabinet approves ethanol price hike by 25%, new procurement policy to ensure MSP

Sep 12, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Cabinet approves new procurement policy to ensure MSP to farmers, reports CNBC TV18. Cabinet has also approved increasing ethanl prices by up to 25 percent.
JUST IN | Delhi High Court refuses to issue directions to Centre on a PIL seeking regulation of fix fair price of petrol and diesel, reports ANI. Court says it can't interfere in policy matter involving larger economic issues.
JUST IN | Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted bail to the former Air Force Chief SP Tyagi and his brothers in Agusta Westland case filed by Enforcement Directorate, reports ANI. Other accused who did not appear including Carlo Gerosa,GR Heshke have not been granted bail.
JUST IN | An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hits parts of Assam, reports ANI.
Indian rupee inches towards 73/USD; hits record low 72.91/USD
After a gap down opening the rupee slipped further to all-time low of 72.91 per dollar. It opened 11 paise lower at 72.80 per dollar versus previous close 72.69.
J&K's local body election may be deferred to January: Report
Jammu and Kashmir local body elections may be deferred to January after PDP, National Conference boycott, reports NDTV.
Petrol is selling at Rs 88.26/litre in Mumbai, Rs 80.87 in Delhi
In Mumbai, prices of petrol and diesel is selling Rs 88.26/litre and Rs 77.47/litre, respectively, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). In Delhi, the petrol price hike pushed the price of petrol in the national capital to Rs 80.87/litre. Diesel touched a fresh high of Rs 72.97 a litre.
Oil prices rise on lower US crude inventories, looming Iran sanctions
Oil prices rise after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market, reports Reuters.
First 2+2 Dialogue 'defining moment' for Indo-US relations: Mattis
The "highly successful" first 2+2 Dialogue between India and the United States was a "defining moment" and the defence co-operation between the two countries is on the right track, reports PTI quoting US Defence Secretary James Mattis.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.