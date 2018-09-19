News LIVE: BSE gets SEBI approval to launch commodity derivatives segment

Live now
Sep 19, 2018
JUST IN | BSE gets SEBI's approval to launch a commodity derivatives segment, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | The Income tax investigation department has conducted a survey on Jet Airways' office located in Delhi and Mumbai, sources tell Moneycontrol. The team is checking the company's book of accounts under section 133 A. The survey would be converted into a search If the team finds any incriminating evidence.
JUST IN | Islamabad High Court has suspended jail terms of former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield case, reports Geo News.
JUST IN | Christian Michel, a middleman in Agusta Westland chopper scam, is missing since UAE court-ordered extradition to India, reports NDTV quoting lawyer.
JUST IN | The government will announce restrictions on non-essential import items very soon, says Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs.
JUST IN | Cabinet approves an ordinance on Triple Talaq.
JUST IN | Delhi High Court dismisses a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking clarity on formula by OMCs to fix fuel prices, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | TVS Motor partners with Torino Motors for the Mexican market, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | Delhi High Court defers IBC proceedings against Punj Lloyd until November 19, reports CNBC TV 18.
JUST IN | Meeting between Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to begin shortly, reports ANI.
JUST IN | North and South Korea agree to seek to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics, reports AP.
JUST IN | South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agree to push for the Korean Peninsula without nukes, reports AP.
China rebuilt itself with the "tremendous amount" of money pouring out of the United States, President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday, asserting that America has been "ripped off" by "everyone", including Beijing, reports PTI.
JUST IN | Fuel prices remain unchanged today across India.
China and the United States plunged deeper into a trade war on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion of US products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump's planned levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, reports Reuters.
Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday in a broad-based rally as investors brushed aside intensifying trade rhetoric between the United States and China, reports Reuters. All three major US indexes closed higher following Monday's sell-off.
Oil prices on Wednesday pulled back from gains racked up the previous day, pushed down amid a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles, reports Reuters.
