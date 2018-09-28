News LIVE: Brent crude hits 4-year high at $82.73 per barrel

Live now
Sep 28, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | The board of LIC India has approved the buying of a 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank.
Northeast states not facing GST revenue shortfall, says FM Jaitley
Many NBFCs do not have strong framework and governance, says Ajay Piramal
SC throws open doors of Sabarimala temple for women of all ages
Oil prices edge up amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions
SEBI imposes Rs 17 lakh fine on four entities for violating market norms
US seeks to keep North Korea sanctions despite progress
Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
US regulator sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
Fuel prices continue to soar, petrol costs Rs 90.57/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.22/litre in Delhi
JUST IN | Brent crude oil hits a 4-year high at $82.73 per barrel.
JUST IN | The government will introduce inflation indexed bonds in the second half. It expects the average weekly auction size to be between Rs 11,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore.
JUST IN | The Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said that the government will cut market borrowing by Rs 70,000 crore for the October to March. The government expects gross borrowing of Rs 2.47 lakh crore through bonds this time period.
JUST IN | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has frozen the renumeration of its MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank till further notice. The bank is also barred from opening new branches till it complies with shareholding norms. The bank failed to bring down the shareholding of Non-operative Financial Holding Company (NOHFC) to 40 percent.
JUST IN | Indian Hotels (IHCL), better known as the Taj group, wins the bid for the iconicTaj Mansingh hotel. IHCL has to Rs crore annually for the property, which is 32.50 percent of the gross turnover.
JUST IN | A strong earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits Central Indonesia, reports ANI. More details are awaited.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court won't review the abatement of appeal against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and recovery of Rs 100 crore fine in disproportionate assets case, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea admitted to JJ Hospital in view of hypotension with neurovascular problem after doctors examined her earlier today, reports ANI.
JUST IN | Economic Affairs Secretary has called a meeting with IL&FS stakeholders today evening, reports Reuters.
JUST IN | Congress candidate Gangambike Mallikarjun elected as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor.
FM Jaitley says that revenue was higher than expected in Mizoram, Arunachal and Andhra Pradesh.
FM Jaitley says that state deficit that the Centre had to neutralise was 16 percent in the first year, but it has reduced to 13 percent this year. He adds that the state deficit may reduce further as consumption is picking up.
Jaitley says GST collections at many North Eastern states are above expectations, and that they not facing GST revenue shortfall.
FM Arun Jaitley says GST Council Secretary visited revenue deficit states and analysed the situation.
FM Arun Jaitley says a detailed presentation was made with respect to revenue position.
JUST IN | DHFL receives Rs 200 crore from NHB for affordable home credit, reports CNBC TV18. The fresh credit will be restricted to already funded projects.
Piramal says that cost of funds will go up for everyone.
Piramal says that he has not looked at IL&FS for an investment opportunity.
NBFCs are playing a crucial role in development so they cannot be regulated too tightly, says Piramal, adding that one can expect lesser competition going forward.
On the debt market, Ajay Piramal says that the liquidity issues have eased for good quality NBFCs.
Piramal says that funds are available for good quality companies such as Piramal Enterprises.
Piramal tells CNBC TV18 that the IL&FS issue has triggered the NBFC issue. He adds that asset quality in some of the financials is questionable.
JUST IN | Many non-banking finance companies do not have strong framework and governance, Ajay Piramal tells CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court says the activists arrested in Bhima Koregaon case can move a trial court for relief.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court extends house arrest for four weeks of five activists Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha in Bhima-Koregaon case. SC refuses to constitute SIT and asks Pune police to go ahead with the probe.
Justice Indu Malhotra says Lord Ayappa followers constitute a religious denomination, petitioners don't have a locus. "Article 25 is not restricted to one class," says Malhotra.
The fact that women have a physiological feature of menstruating has nothing to do with her right to pray, says Justice Nariman, echoing CJI Misra's judgment.
Devotees of Lord Ayyappa are Hindus, don't constitute a separate religious denomination. No physiological and biological factor can be given legitimacy if it doesn't pass the test of conditionality. Restrictions put by Sabarimala temple can't be held as essential religious practice, says CJI.