News Live: Bharat Financial seeks NCLT approval for merger With IndusInd Bank

Aug 24, 2018 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Ruchi Soya lenders approve Adani Wilmar's Rs 6,000 crore bid, says report
Scott Morrison has been picked as Australia's new prime minister
Google blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran
Bharat Financial seeks NCLT approval for merger With IndusInd Bank
SC refuses to cancel WB panchayat polls, allows candidates to file election petitions
In a relief for Mamata Banerjee, the Supreme Court today turned down the pleas of CPI(M) and BJP seeking cancellation of elections on over 20,000 uncontested local body seats in West Bengal. All these uncontested seats were won unopposed by candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition parties had alleged that their candidates were obstructed from filing nomination papers.
The apex court, however, took note of the allegations and said the aggrieved candidate may file election petitions to challenge panchayat polls in courts concerned. (PTI)
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan believes some fundamentals currently are as high as they were before 2008 crisis, CNBC-TV18 reports citing agencies
Myntra plans to take its vanity case to malls/offline: Report
Online fashion retailer Myntra will soon open brick-and-mortar stores under the Myntra Beauty brand to compete with cosmetics retailers such as Nykaa, Sephora, Body Shop, and L'Oreal, The Economic Times reported.
Ruchi Soya lenders approve Adani Wilmar's Rs 6,000 crore bid, says report
Lenders of Ruchi Soya have approved the Rs 6,000 crore bid of Adani Wimar to acquire the debt-ridden edible oil firm, sources said. Adani Wilmar and Baba Ramdev's Patanjali group have been engaged in a long-drawn battle to take over Ruchi Soya.
Adani Wimar's bid was approved by the committee of creditors (CoC) with about 96 percent votes in favour. (PTI)
Morgan Stanley to advise Elon Musk in his bid to take Tesla private: Report
Tesla founder Elon Musk has roped in Morgan Stanley to assist him in his bid to make Tesla a private company, according to report by Bloomberg.
Musk has tied up with the investment firm in a personal capacity. Morgan Stanley will not be advising Tesla or its board, which had set up a special committee to evaluate the option of going private.
Scott Morrison has been picked as Australia's new prime minister
Treasurer Scott Morrison will be Australia's new prime minister after winning a three-way battle for the leadership of the Liberal party on Friday, with incumbent Malcolm Turnbull not contesting the party ballot. (Reuters)
Google blocks accounts in 'influence operation' linked to Iran
Google has said it blocked YouTube channels and other accounts over a misinformation campaign linked to Iran, on the heels of similar moves by Facebook and Twitter. Google said yesterday that working with the cybersecurity firm FireEye, it linked the accounts to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting as part of an effort dating to at least January 2017.
"We identified and terminated a number of accounts linked to the IRIB organization that disguised their connection to this effort," Google vice president Kent Walker said in a statement.
Google became the latest online service to crack down on misinformation efforts stemming from Russia and Iran, with the apparent aim of sowing discord and confusion ahead of the November US elections. (AFP)