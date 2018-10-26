News LIVE: Axis Bank initiates Rs 163 crore share share of NSDL to HDFC Bank, say reports

Live now
Oct 26, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
FM Arun Jaitley uphelds SC order, says it further strengthened the fairness criteria
Rs 8,100-cr bank loan fraud: ED moves court against Sterling Biotech group promoters
China agrees to increase imports from India, says Suresh Prabhu
Inquiry against CBI's Verma, Asthana to be completed in 10 days, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi
China, Japan to forge closer ties at 'historic turning point'
Delhi's air quality deteriorates, slides towards 'severe'
SEBI bans Emerging India Infra, directors from securities markets for 6 years
Google says fired 48 for sexual harassment over 2 years
Strong quake off Greece, no early reports of damage, injuries
Oil settles higher as stock markets gain, Saudi signals intervention
JUST IN | Axis Bank has executed a pact to sell Rs 19.8 lakh of NSDL shares HDFC Bank for Rs 163 crore, at Rs 825 per share, according to an ET NOW tweet.
JUST IN | Another suspicious package, the 11th so far, has been sent to Democratic lawmaker Cory Booker, according to an AFP tweet that quoted the FBI.
"Seats will be announced in 2-3 days. Kushwaha is our ally, he will stay with us; LJP will also contest with us. We have a new partner as JDU and there will be adjustments," he said.
JUST IN | Other partners will also get equal positions. We have been talking to all our allies, a detailed conversation took place. JD(U) and BJP will contest the same number of seats, and all allies will be given a respectable number of seats, says Shah.
JUST IN | BJP president Amit Shah announces a 50-50 seat sharing plan in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Shah told media persons during a press conference: “Both JD(U) and BJP will contest from equal number of seats from Bihar for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections .
JUST IN | Congress President Rahul Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sacking the CBI director Alok Verma, and further calling it as an "act out of panic," after leaving Lodhi Colony police station in Delhi, according to a tweet by ANI.
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest march outside CBI headquarters, courts arrest
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on October 26 courted arrest after staging a protest outside the CBI headquarters against the move to divest CBI Director Alok Verma of his powers and send him on leave.
JUST IN | The Kerala police have arrested a total of 2061 people, and registered 452 cases in connection with violence against the entry of women of all ages in to SabarimalaTemple, according to a tweet by ANI.
JUST IN | The van carrying Congress president Rahul Gandhi, others, have reached the Lodhi Road police station.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders stage a protest demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma outside the CBI headquarters, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
JUST IN | Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders who were protesting near CBI headquarters have been arrested, says RS Surjewala. (ANI)
Recent developments had eroded the credibility of CBI. The CVC in the interest of fairness passed an order that till investigations are pending against two top officers of CBI, they must step aside and recuse themselves from CBI functioning till the inquiry is over: FM Arun Jaitley
FM Arun Jaitley uphelds SC order, says it further strengthened the fairness criteria
The current CBI controversy is an extremely positive development. The government has no interest for or against any individual. It is interested in maintaining professionalism, image and constitutional integrity of CBI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
Rs 8,100-cr bank loan fraud: ED moves court against Sterling Biotech group promoters
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved a special court here to get the owners of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech group, charged in an alleged Rs 8,100-crore bank loan fraud case, declared fugitive economic offenders under a new law, officials said.
Read the full report here.
China agrees to increase imports from India, says Suresh Prabhu
India's trade minister Suresh Prabhu said that China has agreed to increase its imports from the country, reports Reuters. "Global disruptions offer a chance to increase Indian exports," Prabhu said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
CJI Gogoi in his order states," ...inquiry in respect of the allegation made in the note of the Secretariat as regards the present CBI Dir Alok Verma shall be completed by the CVC within a period of 2 weeks from today. The inquiry will be conducted by the retired SC judge AK Patnaik"
CJI Gogoi in his order states," ...inquiry in respect of the allegation made in the note of the Secretariat as regards the present CBI Director Alok Verma shall be completed by the CVC within a period of 2 weeks from today. The inquiry will be conducted by the retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik"
CJI Ranjan Gogoi states, "CVC will carry on the probe in 10 days under the supervision of a judge of this court. M Nahgeshwar Rao shall perform only routine tasks. Change of investigating officer by CBI will be furnished in a sealed cover on 12 of November before the Supreme Court."
CBI Chief Alok Verma's pleas in Supreme Court: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says, "10 days may not be enough to complete the inquiry" and opposes the supervision of CVC inquiry by the Supreme Court judge.
Inquiry against CBI's Verma, Asthana to be completed in 10 days, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi
JUST IN | The inquiry against CBI's Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana to be completed in 10 days, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
China, Japan to forge closer ties at 'historic turning point'
China and Japan on October 26 pledged to forge closer ties as both countries stood together at a 'historic turning point', signing a broad range of agreements including a $30 billion currency swap pact, amid rising trade tensions with Washington.
Delhi's air quality deteriorates, slides towards 'severe'
Air quality in the national capital deteriorated on October 26, gradually inching towards the 'severe' category, as parts of the massive Bhalswa landfill site continued to smoulder. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi at 358 this morning, which falls in the 'very poor' category.
JUST IN | A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, reports CNN News18.
NEWS FLASH | Two terrorists have been neutralised and one soldier killed in action in an ongoing encounter in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI.