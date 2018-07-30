App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 30, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Assam govt releases final draft of NRC, 40 lakh left out of list

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Jul 30, 11:05 AM (IST)
  • Jul 30, 10:22 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Patiala House Court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case, reports CNN News18.

  • Jul 30, 10:13 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Assam government releases the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

  • Jul 30, 07:49 AM (IST)

    Zimbabwe's Mugabe backs opposition on eve of election

    Former President Robert Mugabe said he would vote for Zimbabwe's opposition in Monday's election, turning on one-time allies in the government ahead of the first vote since they ousted him in a de facto coup.

  • Jul 30, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Jul 30, 07:43 AM (IST)


    Crowds swell at hospital as Karunanidhi wages grim battle for life

    DMK president M Karunanidhi continued to wage a grim battle for life tonight, with the five-time chief minister facing a "transient set back" while undergoing treatment at a hospital here where delirious supporters cried and prayed for the leader.

  • Jul 30, 07:41 AM (IST)

    Trump threatens US government shutdown over border wall

    US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats do not fund his border wall and back immigration law changes, reports Reuters. Trump is betting that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favour in November congressional elections.
     

  • Jul 30, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Good morning, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.