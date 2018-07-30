News Live: Antigua seeks case against Mehul Choksi in writing to revoke his citizenship

Live now
Jul 30, 2018
highlights
JUST IN | The Supreme Court says ex-minister Dayanidhi Maran must face trial in illegal telephone exchange case.
BREAKING | Antigua seeks a case against Mehul Choksi in writing from India, reports CNN News18. The nation plans to revoke his citizenship.
JUST IN | Patiala House Court summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC scam case, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | The Assam government releases the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Zimbabwe's Mugabe backs opposition on eve of election
Former President Robert Mugabe said he would vote for Zimbabwe's opposition in Monday's election, turning on one-time allies in the government ahead of the first vote since they ousted him in a de facto coup.
Crowds swell at hospital as Karunanidhi wages grim battle for life
DMK president M Karunanidhi continued to wage a grim battle for life tonight, with the five-time chief minister facing a "transient set back" while undergoing treatment at a hospital here where delirious supporters cried and prayed for the leader.
Trump threatens US government shutdown over border wall
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would allow the federal government to shut down if Democrats do not fund his border wall and back immigration law changes, reports Reuters. Trump is betting that maintaining a hard line will work in Republicans’ favour in November congressional elections.
Good morning, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.