News Live: Antigua assures to cooperate with India over Mehul Choksi's extradition

Live now
Aug 09, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Antigua assures to cooperate with Government of India over Mehul Choksi's extradition
9 dead, 11 injured in landslide in kerala's Idukki
Internet services suspended in Pune amid Maratha quota stir
SIT arrests 1 more person in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Mazda, Suzuki cheated on mileage and emissions tests: Nikkei
Trade tensions torpedo oil, US sanctions hammer Russian rouble
US hits Russia with sanctions over nerve agent attack in Britain
JUST IN | The Supreme Court relaxes key recommendations by Lodha panel for BCCI, reports CNN News18. One State-One Vote policy is diluted. All prominent Cricket associations in Gujarat and Maharashtra will get full voting rights. Cooling-off period norm is also watered down.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court approves a draft constitution of BCCI with some modifications, reports PTI.
Antigua assures to cooperate with Government of India over Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antigua assures that it will be a responsible actor and will cooperate with the Government of India over Mehul Choksi's extradition request, reports CNN News18.
9 dead, 11 injured in landslide in kerala's Idukki
JUST IN | 9 people dead in landslides in Kerala's Idukki, at least 7 people reported missing and 11 injured, reports CNN News18. Access to many of these places are difficult and is affecting the rescue operations. Idukki has requested for help and will be receiving one column of Army.
Maratha quota stir: Supply of vegetables has been hit across the state because of the Maharashtra bandh, reports CNN News18. The wholesale vegetable market in Dadar has been shut for the day.
Internet services suspended in Pune amid Maratha quota stir
Maratha reservation stir: Internet services have been suspended in seven tehsils — Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor— of Pune district as a precautionary measure.
SIT arrests 1 more person in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Gauri Lankesh murder case update: The SIT investigating the Gauri Lankesh murder case has arrested one more person from Belgavi, Karnataka, in connection with the murder, reports CNN News18. They have also taken in two more people in for interrogation. The person arrested is said to be a hotel owner from Belgavi. Prime accused Parashuram Waghmare is believed to have undergone firearms training in the forests of this north Karnataka district (Belgavi). With one more arrest, the total number of people arrested so far in connection with the murder is 12.
Mazda, Suzuki cheated on mileage and emissions tests: Nikkei
Mazda Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the latest in a series of compliance scandals in Japan's auto sector, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Trade tensions torpedo oil, US sanctions hammer Russian rouble
Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the US-Sino trade conflict torpedoed oil prices, while the Russian rouble tumbled as the US slapped fresh sanctions on the country.
US hits Russia with sanctions over nerve agent attack in Britain
The United States said it was imposing new sanctions on Russia over Moscow's involvement in the use of a "lethal" nerve agent in the attempted killing of a former spy in Britain, reported PTI. The State Department said the sanctions were in response to "the use of a 'Novichok' nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal" -- who was a double agent -- and his daughter Yulia in March.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.