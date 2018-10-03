News LIVE: Air Chief Marshal dubs Rafale aircraft as game-changer for subcontinent

Live now
Oct 03, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The government took a bold step and bought 36 Rafale aircraft. A high performance, high-tech aircraft has been to the given to the air force to offset the capability of the adversary, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.
We had reached an impasse. We had three options, first was either to wait for something to happen, withdraw RFP or do an emergency purchase. We did an emergency purchase. Both Rafale and S-400 deal is a booster deal for the air force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa tells ANI on Rafale deal.
JUST IN | Instagram users worldwide are reporting that the social media platform is down.
Climate and calamity are directly related to culture; if the climate is not the focus of culture, calamity cannot be prevented. When I say ‘Sabka Saath,’ I also include nature in it: PM Modi.
When I say, ‘Sab ka Saath,’ I also include nature in it: PM Modi.
Concern for the climate needs to be a part of our culture or else we cannot escape calamity: PM Modi.
This award is a result of India's 1.25 billion strong population: PM Modi.
The Award is an honour for the adivasis, fishermen, and farmers of our country: PM Modi.
It's a great honor that this award is being given here in India itself, says PM Modi.
PM Modi thanks Indian citizens to be committed to saving the environment.
Indians are committed towards saving the environment: PM Modi.
Sabarimala verdict: The Kerala government will not file a review petition on Sabarimala verdict. We will ensure facilities and protection to women devotees visiting Sabarimala, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells ANI.
JUST IN | PM Modi receives United Nations Champions of the Earth award.
NGT's order is that diesel vehicles more than 10 years old can't enter Delhi NCR. Farmers' demanded that their tractors are equipment of agriculture and should be kept out of vehicles' list. The government has agreed. The Centre will make efforts with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana government of the region, GS Shekhawat tells ANI.
Bhima Koregaon case: Maharashtra government will mention the issue before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, seeking an immediate stay on Delhi High Court order and directions to restore Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest.
JUST IN | Ayyappa devotees to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala temple allowing women of all ages to enter, reports CNN News18. Protestors say that the religious belief has been compromised.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
JUST IN | Ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, reports the Indian Express. At least 250 people have been evacuated and are being moved to different blocks. No casualty has been reported as of now.
JUST IN | Firefighting operations are underway at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.
JUST IN | Rupee opens at a record low of 73.24 against the US dollar.
JUST IN | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea on October 7, reports AFP quoting State Department.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday met United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to global peace and prosperity.
A day after announcing to the world that he has reached a new trade deal with neighbouring Mexico and Canada, US President Donald Trump said he is now working on trade agreements with China, Japan and the European Union, reports PTI. The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) replaces the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).