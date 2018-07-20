App
Jul 20, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: After Helsinki, Trump plans to host Putin in Washington

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Jul 20, 08:09 AM (IST)

    After Helsinki, Trump plans to host Putin in Washington

    US President Donald Trump, under fire over his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin, doubled down on Friday by saying he looks forward to meeting the Russian leader again -- with talks already underway for a visit to Washington in the fall.

    Trump has come in for bipartisan criticism for what many saw as his unsettling embrace of the Russian strongman this week -- and his disavowal of his own intelligence agencies and their assessment that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election. (PTI)

  • Jul 20, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

