News LIVE: After Helsinki, Trump plans to host Putin in Washington

Jul 20, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
After Helsinki, Trump plans to host Putin in Washington
US President Donald Trump, under fire over his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin, doubled down on Friday by saying he looks forward to meeting the Russian leader again -- with talks already underway for a visit to Washington in the fall.
Trump has come in for bipartisan criticism for what many saw as his unsettling embrace of the Russian strongman this week -- and his disavowal of his own intelligence agencies and their assessment that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election. (PTI)
