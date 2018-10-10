App
Oct 10, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: 6 dead, 20 injured as New Farakka Express derails in Raebareli

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 10, 09:41 AM (IST)

    New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operations and provide best possible medical help to the injured. He has ordered an inquiry which will be conducted by Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle. 

  • Oct 10, 09:26 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress Central Election Committee to decide tickets for the coming assembly elections on 12 October.

  • Oct 10, 09:09 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy announces Rs 25 Crore for the victims of Kodagu floods, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 10, 09:04 AM (IST)

    New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Six dead and 20 injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot.

  • Oct 10, 08:43 AM (IST)

    New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Emergency helpline number set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-BSNL-05412-254145, Railway-027-73677. Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station - BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway- 025-83288. 

  • Oct 10, 07:50 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the train accident 50 m from Harchandpur railway station. He has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 10, 07:48 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | A train -- New Farakka Express -- derails in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, five people dead, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 10, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Trump says daughter would be 'dynamite' in UN post 

    President Donald Trump's losing his ambassador to the United Nations but says his daughter Ivanka would make a "dynamite" replacement -- if not for nepotism complaints, reports PTI.
     

  • Oct 10, 07:38 AM (IST)

    Google expands Pixel phone screens, undercuts Apple on price 

    Google's new Pixel phones mirror the industry trend moving the devices toward lusher, bigger screens and add new twists on the camera for taking better selfies and other pictures. (PTI)
     

  • Oct 10, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Further escalation of trade tensions may damage market sentiment, harm global growth: IMF 

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Wednesday warned that global growth may be significantly harmed with further escalation of trade tension, reports PTI. IMF adds that it is a result of the uneven global economic recovery that has fuelled inward-looking policies and contributed to increased policy uncertainty.
     

  • Oct 10, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on US hurricane

    Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of US Gulf of Mexico crude output, reports Reuters. 

  • Oct 10, 07:31 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

