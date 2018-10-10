News LIVE: 6 dead, 20 injured as New Farakka Express derails in Raebareli

Live now
Oct 10, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
5 dead, many injured as train derails in Raebareli
Trump says daughter would be 'dynamite' in UN post
Google expands Pixel phone screens, undercuts Apple on price
Further escalation of trade tensions may damage market sentiment, harm global growth: IMF
Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on US hurricane
New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operations and provide best possible medical help to the injured. He has ordered an inquiry which will be conducted by Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.
JUST IN | Congress Central Election Committee to decide tickets for the coming assembly elections on 12 October.
JUST IN | Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy announces Rs 25 Crore for the victims of Kodagu floods, reports ANI.
New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Six dead and 20 injured after 6 coaches of New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot.
New Farakka Express train derailment in Raebareli: Emergency helpline number set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-BSNL-05412-254145, Railway-027-73677. Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station - BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway- 025-83288.
JUST IN | CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the train accident 50 m from Harchandpur railway station. He has directed the DM, SP, health authorities and NDRF to provide all possible relief and rescue, reports ANI.
JUST IN | A train -- New Farakka Express -- derails in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, five people dead, reports ANI.
Trump says daughter would be 'dynamite' in UN post
President Donald Trump's losing his ambassador to the United Nations but says his daughter Ivanka would make a "dynamite" replacement -- if not for nepotism complaints, reports PTI.
Google expands Pixel phone screens, undercuts Apple on price
Google's new Pixel phones mirror the industry trend moving the devices toward lusher, bigger screens and add new twists on the camera for taking better selfies and other pictures. (PTI)
Further escalation of trade tensions may damage market sentiment, harm global growth: IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Wednesday warned that global growth may be significantly harmed with further escalation of trade tension, reports PTI. IMF adds that it is a result of the uneven global economic recovery that has fuelled inward-looking policies and contributed to increased policy uncertainty.
Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on US hurricane
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of US Gulf of Mexico crude output, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.