News Live: 24 killed, 28 injured in explosion outside polling station in Quetta

Jul 25, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PNB fraud case: Central Bureau of Investigation has written to Antiguan authorities in connection with Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi after Interpol authorities informed India about his latest whereabouts, reports ANI. The letter, which was written today, seeks more details regarding Choksi’s whereabouts.
JUST IN | At least 24 killed and 28 others wounded in Pakistan's western city of Quetta in an attack targeting a police van.
JUST IN | Court announces two years of imprisonment for Patidar leader Hardik Patel in an arson case.
JUST IN | Visnagar court convicts Hardik Patel and Lalji Patel in an arson case, reports CNN News18.
Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists have been gunned down in the encounter which started in Anantnag this morning. The encounter has concluded, combing operation is underway. The terrorists are yet to be identified.
Maruti Suzuki to recall 1279 vehicles
Maruti Suzuki India Limited says it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for 1,279 vehicles including new Swift and new Dzire models to inspect for a possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit.
Pakistan Elections 2018: Voting begins for Pakistan general elections 2018, reports ANI.
Maratha Kranti Morcha: All you need to know about the protests in Maharashtra
The Maratha community's agitation for reservation in the state in government jobs and educational institutions, got violent on July 24, as protesters torched police vehicles and ambulances in Aurangabad.
Maharashtra on boil over quota stir; Mumbai bandh today
Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest yesterday by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators.
Harley-Davidson: No US sales hit from job offshoring dustup
Harley-Davidson executives said they had seen no US sales hit so far over the decision to relocate some American manufacturing overseas as the company navigates trade conflicts.
Trump plans $121 billion emergency aid to farmers hit by retaliatory tariffs
President Donald Trump is planning to provide a whopping $121 billion emergency financial aid to farmers who have been hit by retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products imposed by trading partners like China, India and the European Union, according to media reports.
IMF warns excess trade surpluses to aggravate tensions
As trade frictions mount among the world's major economies, the International Monetary Fund warned that large trade surpluses in Germany and China together with the large US deficit could exacerbate that conflict.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.