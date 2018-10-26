News LIVE: 2 militants, 1 jawan killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Live now
Oct 26, 2018
highlights
JUST IN | A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, reports CNN News18.
NEWS FLASH | Two terrorists have been neutralised and one soldier killed in action in an ongoing encounter in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI.
JUST IN | Fali S Nariman to represent Alok Verma in court and Former AGI Mukul Rohatgi to represent Rakesh Asthana in the CBI row, reports CNN News18.
SEBI bans Emerging India Infra, directors from securities markets for 6 years
SEBI o October 25 barred Emerging India Infra and its four former and present directors from the securities markets for at least six years, reports PTI. It has directed them to refund investors' money raised through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) within three months.
Google says fired 48 for sexual harassment over 2 years
Google said on October 26 it fired 48 employees in the past two years, including 13 senior executives, as a result of sexual harassment allegations, citing 'an increasingly hard line' on inappropriate conduct, reports PTI.
Strong quake off Greece, no early reports of damage, injuries
A strong quake with a magnitude of at least 6.4 struck off Greece early on October 26, reports Reuters quoting earthquake monitors, but there were no initial reports of extensive damage or casualties.
Oil settles higher as stock markets gain, Saudi signals intervention
Oil prices rose 1 percent on October 25, following the US stock market higher a day after Wall Street's biggest drop since 2011 and as Saudi Arabia's energy minister signaled major producers may have to intervene in crude markets to support prices. (Reuters)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.