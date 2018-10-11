News LIVE: 1 jawan injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC

ED attaches assets of P Chidambaram, Kari in INX media case

INX media case update: The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram and seized his fixed deposit of Rs 9.23 crore. The investigative agency has also attached the Delhi residence of P Chidambaram along with agricultural land in Kodaikanal, two bungalows in Ooty and properties abroad including a cottage in the UK, tennis club in Spain. It has also attached fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh in the name advantage strategy. The body has also attached properties of Indrani and Peter Mukherjee.