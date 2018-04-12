App
Apr 12, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Anton Cooper of New Zealand at Commonwealth Games 2018 Gold Coast. (Image: Reuters)
President Ram Nath Kovind during a meeting with Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda at his residence in Lusaka. (Image: PTI)
Spectators use chairs to protect themselves from rains during an IPL cricket match between Delhi Daredavils and Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)
Labourers unload sacks of spices at the spice market in the old quarters of Delhi, India. (Image: Reuters)
Protesters against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte demonstrate near the hotel where he is staying at during his visit to Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters)
People are seen during a cultural festival for celebrating the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of the founder Kim Il-sung, in Pyongyang in this undated photo released on April 12, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Image: KCNA/via Reuters)
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window as he waits to travel into Egypt, after the Rafah border crossing was opened for three days for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Image: Reuters)
Tejaswini Sawant of India, left, silver medal, Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore, center, gold medal, and Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland, right, bronze medal, stand on the podium during the women's 50m Rifle Prone final at the Belmont Shooting Centre during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia. (Image: PTI)
Fishing boats are seen at Pescadores beach in the Chorrillos district of Lima, Peru. (Image: Reuters)
tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

