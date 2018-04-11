App
Apr 11, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
President Ram Nath Kovind inspects a guard of honour on his arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Lusaka in Zambia. (Image: PTI)
Family members and relatives carry the body of Jaki Sharma, who was killed along the LoC in the shelling from Pakistan side, during his funeral at his native village Sanyal in Hiranagar, about 65km from Jammu. (Image: PTI)
DMK working President MK Stalin rides a bullock-cart during the fourth day of his mega rally, which covers the Cauvery basin region of Tamil Nadu, seeking immediate constitution of a Cauvery Management Board, in Thiruvarur. (Image: PTI)
Aiko Tan of Singapore competes using the hoop at Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Image: Reuters)
Rescue workers search for missing people at the site where houses were buried in a landslide at Yabakei town in Nakatsu, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan. (Image: Kyodo/via Reuters)
Filipino workers demolish West Cove resort on Boracay island, Philippines. (Image: Reuters)
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. (Image: Reuters)
Painted elephants are seen during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya, Thailand. (Image: Reuters)
Internally Displaced people pray in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. (Image: Reuters)
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters)
People march to protest against President Lenin Moreno's government in Quito, Ecuador. (Image: Reuters)
People gather to protest in front of the Amazon Spheres to demand that the city of Seattle tax the largest corporations to help fund affordable housing, according to organizers, in Seattle, Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

