News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Congress President Rahul Gandhi files his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, in Wayanad, Kerala. (Image: PTI) 2/7 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (center) laughs during Prime Minister's question in the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain. A Brexit-related vote in Britain's House of Commons on April 3 ended in a tie, the first time that has happened in a quarter-century. (Image: AP/PTI) 3/7 Plastics seen at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal on April 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally there on April 3. (Image: ANI) 4/7 Rescue team in Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh monitoring snow clad areas on April 4. (Image: ANI) 5/7 A firefighter works to extinguish the forest fire in Samoeng district, Thailand (Image: Reuters) 6/7 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and CII President Rakesh Bharti Mittal at the CII Annual Session 2019, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/7 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (center) is assisted by his aides as he arrives to interact with an audience of educators, in New Delhi. (Image: AP) First Published on Apr 4, 2019 03:37 pm