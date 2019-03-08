App
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A Railway Protection Force woman personnel offers a rose to a woman commuter on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
1/10

A Railway Protection Force woman personnel offers a rose to a woman commuter on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore releases the book 'Sab Ka Sath Sabka Vikas', a collection of PM Narendra Modi's speeches. (Image: PTI)
2/10

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore releases the book 'Sab Ka Sath Sabka Vikas', a collection of PM Narendra Modi's speeches. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi. UP Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath are also seen. (Image: PTI)
3/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi. UP Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath are also seen. (Image: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a 'walk', organised to mark International Women's Day in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
4/10

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a 'walk', organised to mark International Women's Day in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Women practice Shivkalin Yudha Kala, a Maharashtrian martial art on the eve of International Women's Day, at a ground on the outskirts of Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Women practice Shivkalin Yudha Kala, a Maharashtrian martial art on the eve of International Women's Day, at a ground on the outskirts of Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque for the Smith Centre during a visit to the Science Museum in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque for the Smith Centre during a visit to the Science Museum in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. (Image: Reuters)
Police officers detain activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Police officers detain activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during an event to mark International Women’s Day, in Lucknow. (Image: PTI)
10/10

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during an event to mark International Women’s Day, in Lucknow. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Slideshow #world

