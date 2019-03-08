News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A Railway Protection Force woman personnel offers a rose to a woman commuter on the occasion of International Women's Day, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with I&B Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore releases the book 'Sab Ka Sath Sabka Vikas', a collection of PM Narendra Modi's speeches. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor in Varanasi. UP Governor Ram Naik and CM Yogi Adityanath are also seen. (Image: PTI) 4/10 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads a 'walk', organised to mark International Women's Day in Kolkata. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Women practice Shivkalin Yudha Kala, a Maharashtrian martial art on the eve of International Women's Day, at a ground on the outskirts of Mumbai. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Britain's Queen Elizabeth prepares to unveil a plaque for the Smith Centre during a visit to the Science Museum in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Tourists ride in a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Police officers detain activists of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress during a protest demanding resignations of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, over allegations of corruption in a Rafale fighter planes deal with France, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during an event to mark International Women’s Day, in Lucknow. (Image: PTI) First Published on Mar 8, 2019 04:50 pm