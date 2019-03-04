News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Devotees gather to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' festival during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Monday, March 4, 2019. (Image: PTI) 2/9 Attendants stand in a line for a photo at Tiananmen Square during a preliminary meeting ahead of National People's Congress (NPC), China's annual session of parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Skipper Virat Kohli talks to Vijay Shankar during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra. (Image: PTI) 4/9 People dressed as the traditional carnival characters "Zaku Zaharrak," or old sack, in Basque language, take part during carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain. (Image: PTI) 5/9 Passengers from India with their belongings, pass through a ticket control before they leave by Samjhauta Express train at the railway station in Lahore, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters) 6/9 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel perform a drill during a ceremony for the presentation of President's Colours to Air Force Station, Hakimpet & 5 Base Repair Depot at AF Station, Sulur in Tamil Nadu. (Image: Rashtrapati Bhavan/PTI) 7/9 Members of the Indian diaspora protest outside the UN Headquarters condemning Pulwama terror attack, in New York, US. (Image: PTI) 8/9 Officials carry out the final security check on DMRC's Noida City Center - Noida Sector 63 (Electronic City) corridor, ahead of its inauguration, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 9/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the various development projects, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and the Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya are also seen. (Image: PIB/PTI) First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:24 pm