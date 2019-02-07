App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives to attend a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

The image shows snow clearing vehicles attempting to clear several feet of snow from California State Route 2, the Angeles Crest Highway, in the San Gabriel Mountains above Montrose in Southern California. (Image: AP/PTI)
2/8

Vidarbha team players celebrate after defeating Saurashtra in the final cricket match of the Ranji Trophy 2018-19, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Defending champions Vidarbha won the 85th Ranji Trophy title, beating Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash. (Image: PTI)
3/8

Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) member stop a train during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill near Kamakhya Junction railway station, in Guwahati, Assam. (Image: PTI)
4/8

This satellite photo shows a missile on a launch pad and activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Semnan province, Iran. Iran appears to have attempted a second satellite launch despite US criticism that its space program helps it develop ballistic missiles, images released in February 7 suggest. Iran has not acknowledged conducting such a launch. (Image: DigitalGlobe via AP/PTI)
5/8

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
6/8

Rescuers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

An assistant poses while positioning place sticks for guests during preparations for the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony at the Royal Opera House in central London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
8/8

First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

