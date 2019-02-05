News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gestures during a sit-in in Kolkata. (Reuters) 2/10 United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths and International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer speak to the media during a new round of talks by Yemen's warring parties on a prisoners swap deal, in Amman, Jordan. (Reuters) 3/10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands in front of a large screen introducing NEC's satellite-mounted radar system for monitoring urban infrastructure and disaster prevention as she visits NEC Future Creation Hub at the headquarters of NEC in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters) 4/10 Tourists pray with unlit incense ahead of the Lunar New Year at Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters) 5/10 A performer blows fire during Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Binondo, Manila, Philippines. (Reuters) 6/10 A ground staffer carries a Barn Owl that had entered the cockpit of a Jet Airways Boeing 777 at the Mumbai airport. (PTI) 7/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II, before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (PTI) 8/10 Congress and BJP MLA's raise slogans over the issue of chit fund scam during the Budget Session of Odisha Assembly, in Bhubaneswar. (PTI) 9/10 Pope Francis, left, and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, exchange a joint statement on "human fraternity" after an interfaith meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Pope Francis has asserted in the first-ever papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula that religious leaders have a duty to reject all war and commit themselves to dialogue. (AP/PTI) 10/10 Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie visits the Red Cross field hospital at Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Nearly 700,000 Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority in Myanmar, are living in refugee camps in coastal Cox's Bazar after fleeing their villages following a military crackdown. (AP/PTI) First Published on Feb 5, 2019 03:21 pm