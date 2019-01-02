News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on Rafale deal issue at Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV screengrab via PTI) 2/10 Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash during an eruption in Lampung, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Data entry operators of National Register of Citizens (NRC) carry out correction of names and spellings at an NRC Seva Kendra at Birubari in Guwahati, Assam. The correction works are scheduled to end on January 31, 2019. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Sadhus of Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada during the Peshwai procession for the Kumbh Mela 2019 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 India's Cheteshwar Pujara (left) signs autographs during a training session in Sydney, Australia ahead of their cricket test match against the home side starting January 3. (Image: AP/PTI) 7/10 Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko greet to well-wishers from the bullet-proofed balcony during their New Year's public appearance with family members at Imperial Palace in Tokyo. (Image: AP/PTI) 8/10 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) members stage a protest against construction of new dams over Cauvery River during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 9/10 An aerial view of Sirnaresmi village after being hit by landslides at Cisolok district in Sukabumi, West Java province, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav at a meeting during the release of the Rajya Sabha 2019 calendar in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) First Published on Jan 2, 2019 03:16 pm