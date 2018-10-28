App
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a meeting, at Yamanashi, Japan. (PTI)
1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a meeting, at Yamanashi, Japan. (PTI)

Rosie Villano, left, and Chai Smith, both Carnegie Mellon of Oakland, hold candles during an interfaith vigil outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (AP/PTI)
2/10

Rosie Villano, left, and Chai Smith, both Carnegie Mellon of Oakland, hold candles during an interfaith vigil outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (AP/PTI)
Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away due to old age-related complications, in New Delhi. (PTI)
3/10

Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away due to old age-related complications, in New Delhi. (PTI)
From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin,Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference following their summit on Syria, in Istanbul. (AP/PTI)
4/10

From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin,Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference following their summit on Syria, in Istanbul. (AP/PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers participate in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March to mark Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra celebrations, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
5/10

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers participate in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March to mark Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra celebrations, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reads an excerpt from his latest book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister, during the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival' (BLF), in Bengaluru. (PTI)
6/10

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reads an excerpt from his latest book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister, during the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival' (BLF), in Bengaluru. (PTI)
The wedding outfits of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, are on display ahead of the exhibition A Royal Wedding, soon to open at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
7/10

The wedding outfits of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, are on display ahead of the exhibition A Royal Wedding, soon to open at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain. (Reuters)
Ballerinas perform during an ice-cream factory promotional event at an observation floor of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
8/10

Ballerinas perform during an ice-cream factory promotional event at an observation floor of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. (AP/PTI)
9/10

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. (AP/PTI)
Palestinian demonstrators are reflected in rain water after attending a protest calling for lifting the blockade on Gaza, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. (Reuters)
10/10

Palestinian demonstrators are reflected in rain water after attending a protest calling for lifting the blockade on Gaza, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. (Reuters)
First Published on Oct 28, 2018 02:52 pm

