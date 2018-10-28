News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during a meeting, at Yamanashi, Japan. (PTI) 2/10 Rosie Villano, left, and Chai Smith, both Carnegie Mellon of Oakland, hold candles during an interfaith vigil outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (AP/PTI) 3/10 Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away due to old age-related complications, in New Delhi. (PTI) 4/10 From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin,Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference following their summit on Syria, in Istanbul. (AP/PTI) 5/10 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers participate in the "Path-Sanchalan," or Route March to mark Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra celebrations, in Ahmedabad. (PTI) 6/10 Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reads an excerpt from his latest book, The Paradoxical Prime Minister, during the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival' (BLF), in Bengaluru. (PTI) 7/10 The wedding outfits of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, are on display ahead of the exhibition A Royal Wedding, soon to open at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain. (Reuters) 8/10 Ballerinas perform during an ice-cream factory promotional event at an observation floor of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters) 9/10 Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a ball to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. (AP/PTI) 10/10 Palestinian demonstrators are reflected in rain water after attending a protest calling for lifting the blockade on Gaza, at the Israel-Gaza border fence in Gaza. (Reuters) First Published on Oct 28, 2018 02:52 pm