News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market, at Burrabazar in Kolkata. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Boxing champion M C Mary Kom and other sportsperson and medalists during the 13th Silesian Open Boxing Tournament for women in Gliwice, Poland. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt with his wife Manyata, son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt during the Ganesh Visarjan on the third day of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival 2018, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 4/10 National Cadet Corps clear garbage from a street during 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign, in Bikaner. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Devotees carry clay water pots as they take part in a procession marking the end of 'Jhulelal Chaliha', a 40-day-long fasting festival of the Sindhi community, in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI) 6/10 Authorities carry out a demolition of illegal structures at Premnagar market during a massive anti-encroachment drive, in Dehradun. (Image: PTI) 7/10 A car is stranded in seawater as high waves hit the shore at Heng Fa Chuen, a residential district near the waterfront, during Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Fireworks are seen at Zocalo square as Mexico marks the 208th anniversary of its independence from Spain in Mexico City, Mexico. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 General view of the Berlin Marathon. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 A house is seen flooded by rain after Hurricane Florence swept through the town of Wallace, North Carolina, US. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 16, 2018 03:47 pm