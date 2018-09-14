News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of Dawoodi Bohra community during the 'Ashura Mubarak' programme in Indore. (Image:PTI) 2/10 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu honours Astt Director (Rajbhasha Head-office) S P Tiwari as Home Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju look on, during the Hindi Diwas Samaroh 2018, in New Delhi. (Image:PTI) 3/10 Thousands of women pray at Dagusheth Ganapati on the occasion of Ganapati Atharvashirsa in Pune. (Image:PTI) 4/10 Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in Guwahati. (Image:PTI) 5/10 Nuns protest against the delay in action on a Roman Catholic church bishop, who is accused of sexually exploiting a nun, in Kochi. (Image:PTI) 6/10 A woman reads a book at the Shinjuku branch of Book and Bed, an accommodation combined with book cafe where guests can sleep in hidden bunks built into a large bookshelf, during a photo opportunity in Tokyo. (Image:Reuters) 7/10 Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest demanding resignation of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over what he termed an act of "collusion" in the case of Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya, in New Delhi. (Image:Reuters) 8/10 Students gesture during the 'March of Silence' to demand the end of violence against students of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico City. (Image:Reuters) 9/10 A man drives his vehicle around the Union Point Park Complex through floodwaters as the Hurricane Florence comes ashore in New Bern, North Carolina. (Image:Reuters) 10/10 People throw burning newspapers to police during a protest against Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government in Quito, Ecuador. (Image:Reuters) First Published on Sep 14, 2018 05:02 pm