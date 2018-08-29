App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A man walks past a Giant Crown installed to celebrate the 60th birthday of Michael Jackson, on the South Bank in London, Britain on Wednesday. Image Source: Reuters.
1/10

Artistic Swimming - 2018 Asian Games - Women's Teams Free Routine finals - GBK Aquatics Center - Jakarta, Indonesia - Team China competes. Image Source: Reuters.
2/10

India's Amit Panghal (Blue) and PR Korea's Ryong Jong compete in the Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) Quarterfinal boxing event in the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday. Image Source: PTI.
3/10

Cycling Track - 2018 Asian Games - Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit - Qualification - Jakarta International Velodrome - Jakarta, Indonesia - Mohd Zariff Mohamad Nur Aiman of Malaysia competes. Image Source: Reuters.
4/10

National Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar being garlanded during the Party's 7th National Convention, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Image Source: PTI.
5/10

Palestinian schoolgirls participate in the morning exercise at an UNRWA-run school, on the first day of a new school year, in Gaza City. Image Source: Reuters.
6/10

Pope Francis poses with participants of the Mexico state of Quintana Roo during the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. Image Source: Reuters.
7/10

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan (not pictured) in a first round match on day two of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Cent. Image Source: Reuters.
8/10

Smoke rises as passengers are seen on the deck of the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry during a fire, at the port of Piraeus, Greece. Image Source: Reuters.
9/10

The body of the late singer Aretha Franklin lies in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days of public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. Image Source: Reuters.
10/10

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow

