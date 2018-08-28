App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, waves as Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta departs the White House on August 27, 2018, in Washington. (Image Source: PTI)
Indian archery team members compete in the women's compound team archery final match against Korea at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. (Image Source: PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Police recruits during a passing out-cum-attestation parade at Vijaypur Police Training School, about 35km from Jammu. (Image Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP president Amit Shah during a day-long meeting of the BJP Chief Ministers' Council in New Delhi. (Image Source: PTI)
Labourers work at a construction site in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Image Source: Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the International Forum of Technological Development "Technoprom-2018" in Novosibirsk, Russia. (Image Source: Reuters)
A man walks past the rubble of the family house of Palestinian assailant Mohammed Youssef after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the village of Kobar near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. (Image Source: Reuters)
Extreme Vespa enthusiasts drive their bike near the site of a weekend festival for extreme Vespas in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia. (Image Source: Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump closes his eyes as Pastor Paula White leads a prayer at a dinner hosted by the Trumps to honor evangelical leadership in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Image Source: Reuters)
A woman stands by a makeshift memorial outside the New Bethel Baptist Church during a gospel tribute concert for the late singer Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Michigan. (Image Source: Reuters)
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow

