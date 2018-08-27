App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against Thailand during the women's hockey pool match at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. (PTI)
Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against Thailand during the women's hockey pool match at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. (PTI)
India's Saina Nehwal and Chinese (TPE) player Tzuying Tai shake hands after the first semifinal match of women's singles badminton event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Saina lost the match by 17-21, 14-21. (PTI)
India's Saina Nehwal and Chinese (TPE) player Tzuying Tai shake hands after the first semifinal match of women's singles badminton event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Saina lost the match by 17-21, 14-21. (PTI)
AAP MLAs hold a protest before marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence with Delhi residents' letter addressed to him demanding full statehood to Delhi, at Parliament Steet in New Delhi. (PTI)
AAP MLAs hold a protest before marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence with Delhi residents' letter addressed to him demanding full statehood to Delhi, at Parliament Steet in New Delhi. (PTI)
People celebrate the stone-pelting 'Bagwal' festival at a village in Champawat district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
People celebrate the stone-pelting 'Bagwal' festival at a village in Champawat district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
Jackie Siew Cheer Wong of Malaysia in action during Asian Games - Men's Hammer Throw - GBK Main Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
Jackie Siew Cheer Wong of Malaysia in action during Asian Games - Men's Hammer Throw - GBK Main Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia. (Reuters)
A protester holds a banner as Pope Francis drives by during his visit in Dublin, Ireland. (Reuters)
A protester holds a banner as Pope Francis drives by during his visit in Dublin, Ireland. (Reuters)
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters)
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters)
Evelyn Pio, 5, of Lansdowne, Pa., plays in the Dilworth Plaza water fountains in Philadelphia. (AP/PTI)
Evelyn Pio, 5, of Lansdowne, Pa., plays in the Dilworth Plaza water fountains in Philadelphia. (AP/PTI)
A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City, US. (Reuters)
A woman takes part in a protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the New York County Supreme Court at Foley Square in New York City, US. (Reuters)
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Reuters)
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Reuters)
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

