you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia. (Photo: PTI)
1/10

Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia. (Photo: PTI)
People assessing damage caused by floods on the outskirts of Kochi, Kerala. Image: AP)
2/10

People assessing damage caused by floods on the outskirts of Kochi, Kerala. Image: AP)
Fire fighters carry out rescue work after a fire broke out at the Crystal Tower at Parel in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
3/10

Fire fighters carry out rescue work after a fire broke out at the Crystal Tower at Parel in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
People pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his ashes are brought to be immersed in River Narmada, in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
4/10

People pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his ashes are brought to be immersed in River Narmada, in Bhopal. (Image: PTI)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meet at the US State Department in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meet at the US State Department in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
Protesters throw stones at security personnel amid heavy tear smoke during clashes which erupted at a protest march soon after the Eid al-Adha prayers, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
6/10

Protesters throw stones at security personnel amid heavy tear smoke during clashes which erupted at a protest march soon after the Eid al-Adha prayers, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
People remain on the street after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

People remain on the street after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto after a joint news conference following their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto after a joint news conference following their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. (Image: Reuters)
Cardinal Eamon Martin gestures during an address at the Papal Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Cardinal Eamon Martin gestures during an address at the Papal Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. (Image: Reuters)
Muslims offer 'Namaz' at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (festival of sacrifice), in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
10/10

Muslims offer 'Namaz' at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (festival of sacrifice), in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 09:08 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #World News

