News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Gold medallist India's Rahi Sarnobat with Silver medallist Thailand's N Yangpaiboon (L) and Bronze medal winner Korea's Kim Minjung after the women's 25m pistol event during the 18th Asian Games at Palembang, in Indonesia. (Photo: PTI) 2/10 People assessing damage caused by floods on the outskirts of Kochi, Kerala. Image: AP) 3/10 Fire fighters carry out rescue work after a fire broke out at the Crystal Tower at Parel in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 4/10 People pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his ashes are brought to be immersed in River Narmada, in Bhopal. (Image: PTI) 5/10 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meet at the US State Department in Washington. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Protesters throw stones at security personnel amid heavy tear smoke during clashes which erupted at a protest march soon after the Eid al-Adha prayers, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI) 7/10 People remain on the street after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto after a joint news conference following their meeting at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Cardinal Eamon Martin gestures during an address at the Papal Congress at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Muslims offer 'Namaz' at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (festival of sacrifice), in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) First Published on Aug 22, 2018 09:08 pm