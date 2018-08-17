App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York, United States. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York, United States. (Image: Reuters)
People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)
2/10

People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. (Image: PTI)
Venezuelan bolivar notes thrown by demonstrators are seen on the street in front of riot police during a protest of workers of the health sector due to the shortages of medicines and for higher wages, outside a public children hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Venezuelan bolivar notes thrown by demonstrators are seen on the street in front of riot police during a protest of workers of the health sector due to the shortages of medicines and for higher wages, outside a public children hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters)
A convoy carrying the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee leaves from his Krishna Menon Marg residence towards BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg for the last rites, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
4/10

A convoy carrying the mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee leaves from his Krishna Menon Marg residence towards BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg for the last rites, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
A girl poses for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

A girl poses for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. (Image: Reuters)
A 1,800 square meters flower carpet on the theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico" and made with over 500,000 dahlias and begonias is seen at Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

A 1,800 square meters flower carpet on the theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico" and made with over 500,000 dahlias and begonias is seen at Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
A man works at a construction site near recently completed apartment blocks in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

A man works at a construction site near recently completed apartment blocks in Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters)
A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Tianjin, China. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Tianjin, China. (Image: Reuters)
Fire-fighters remove debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy. (Image: PTI/AP)
9/10

Fire-fighters remove debris of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, Italy. (Image: PTI/AP)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second from left, with his wife Iriana, left, his deputy Jusuf Kalla, second from right, and Kalla's wife Mufidah, right, sing during a ceremony held to commemorate the country's 73rd anniversary of independence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: PTI/AP)
10/10

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second from left, with his wife Iriana, left, his deputy Jusuf Kalla, second from right, and Kalla's wife Mufidah, right, sing during a ceremony held to commemorate the country's 73rd anniversary of independence at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: PTI/AP)
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #World News

