App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday, August 16, 2018. Vajpayee's condition is critical and he continues to be on an advanced life-support system. (PTI)
1/9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Thursday, August 16, 2018. Vajpayee's condition is critical and he continues to be on an advanced life-support system. (PTI)
In this file photo dated March 27, 2015, is seen former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence, in New Delhi. As per AIIMS authorities, Vajpayee's condition has worsened over past 24 hours and he is now on life support. (PTI)
2/9

In this file photo dated March 27, 2015, is seen former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence, in New Delhi. As per AIIMS authorities, Vajpayee's condition has worsened over past 24 hours and he is now on life support. (PTI)
Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi. (PTI)
3/9

Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi. (PTI)
An aerial view of Derisanamcope following flash floods, triggered by heavy rain, in Nagercoil, in Kerala. (PTI)
4/9

An aerial view of Derisanamcope following flash floods, triggered by heavy rain, in Nagercoil, in Kerala. (PTI)
Rescue operations underway as tourists get stranded at a picnic spot in Sultan Garh Waterfalls after water level increased due to a sudden release from a dam in Shivpuri in Kerala. (PTI)
5/9

Rescue operations underway as tourists get stranded at a picnic spot in Sultan Garh Waterfalls after water level increased due to a sudden release from a dam in Shivpuri in Kerala. (PTI)
People sit on the beach by the Promenade des Anglais looking at the first fireworks since July 14, 2016 truck attack, in Nice, France. (Reuters)
6/9

People sit on the beach by the Promenade des Anglais looking at the first fireworks since July 14, 2016 truck attack, in Nice, France. (Reuters)
Children pose for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. (Reuters)
7/9

Children pose for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. (Reuters)
A demonstrator stands near a burning roadblock during student protests over public transportation fare increases, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (Reuters)
8/9

A demonstrator stands near a burning roadblock during student protests over public transportation fare increases, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. (Reuters)
Activists from anti-corruption group Occupy Justice light candles spelling out the word "Justice" to mark ten months since the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, on a beach in Sliema, Malta. (Reuters)
9/9

Activists from anti-corruption group Occupy Justice light candles spelling out the word "Justice" to mark ten months since the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, on a beach in Sliema, Malta. (Reuters)
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:08 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.