Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Parliament house building illuminated as part of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI)
1/10

Parliament house building illuminated as part of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Illuminated building of Reserve bank of India as part of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/10

Illuminated building of Reserve bank of India as part of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Students of a private college paint themselves with national colours to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, in Chennai. (PTI)
3/10

Students of a private college paint themselves with national colours to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, in Chennai. (PTI)
A roadside vendor sells tricolour flags and pins on the eve of 72nd Independence day celebration, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
4/10

A roadside vendor sells tricolour flags and pins on the eve of 72nd Independence day celebration, in Bengaluru. (PTI)
A creation by sand sculpting artist Sudarshan Pattanaik on the eve of Independence Day at a beach, in Puri. (PTI)
5/10

A creation by sand sculpting artist Sudarshan Pattanaik on the eve of Independence Day at a beach, in Puri. (PTI)
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during the launch of road safety awareness videos, in New Delhi. (PTI)
6/10

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during the launch of road safety awareness videos, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra (C) with Supreme Court Judges Justice Ranjan Gogoi (L) and Justice Indu Malhotra (R) arrive for a felicitation function organised for the new judges of the court by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at Supreme Court, in New Delhi. (PTI)
7/10

Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra (C) with Supreme Court Judges Justice Ranjan Gogoi (L) and Justice Indu Malhotra (R) arrive for a felicitation function organised for the new judges of the court by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at Supreme Court, in New Delhi. (PTI)
President Donald Trump signs the $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain at Fort Drum, NY. (AP/PTI)
8/10

President Donald Trump signs the $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain at Fort Drum, NY. (AP/PTI)
People walk along the beach as a surfer holding his board looks at the waves on Merewether Beach in Newcastle, located north of Sydney, Australia. (Reuters)
9/10

People walk along the beach as a surfer holding his board looks at the waves on Merewether Beach in Newcastle, located north of Sydney, Australia. (Reuters)
The sun sets under a cloud of smoke caused by a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the island of Evia, in Athens, Greece. (Reuters)
10/10

The sun sets under a cloud of smoke caused by a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the island of Evia, in Athens, Greece. (Reuters)
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:06 pm

