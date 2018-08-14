News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Parliament house building illuminated as part of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/10 Illuminated building of Reserve bank of India as part of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi. (PTI) 3/10 Students of a private college paint themselves with national colours to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day, in Chennai. (PTI) 4/10 A roadside vendor sells tricolour flags and pins on the eve of 72nd Independence day celebration, in Bengaluru. (PTI) 5/10 A creation by sand sculpting artist Sudarshan Pattanaik on the eve of Independence Day at a beach, in Puri. (PTI) 6/10 Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar during the launch of road safety awareness videos, in New Delhi. (PTI) 7/10 Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra (C) with Supreme Court Judges Justice Ranjan Gogoi (L) and Justice Indu Malhotra (R) arrive for a felicitation function organised for the new judges of the court by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at Supreme Court, in New Delhi. (PTI) 8/10 President Donald Trump signs the $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain at Fort Drum, NY. (AP/PTI) 9/10 People walk along the beach as a surfer holding his board looks at the waves on Merewether Beach in Newcastle, located north of Sydney, Australia. (Reuters) 10/10 The sun sets under a cloud of smoke caused by a wildfire fanned by strong winds on the island of Evia, in Athens, Greece. (Reuters) First Published on Aug 14, 2018 10:06 pm