News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

1/10 Portuguese ace Ronaldo gives the thumb-up sign as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy. The MLS All-Star Game will feature one of the world's most storied clubs. Unfortunately for the more than 70,000 fans expected at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ronaldo is not along for the ride. (Image source: PTI) 2/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders L K Advani and Amit Shah during BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Image Source: PTI) 3/10 NDRF team launches a rescue operation after a car fell from the Mahatma Gandhi bridge into the Ganga River, in PatnaNDRF team launches a rescue operation after a car fell from the Mahatma Gandhi bridge into the Ganga River, in Patna. (Image Source: PTI) 4/10 Special forces policemen hold a rifle during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta. (Image Source: Reuters) 5/10 People watch a full moon rising behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. (Image Source: Reuters) 6/10 A worker is seen during a major renovation work at the Forbidden City in central Beijing, China. (Image Source: Reuters) 7/10 A girl carries drinking water as she wades through a flooded street at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna. (Image source: Reuters) 8/10 A woman shows an NRC acknowledgment receipt to check her name in the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC), at an NRC Seva Kendra, in Morigaon. (Image source: PTI) 9/10 Afghan security forces arrive at an area where explosions and gunshots were heard in Jalalabad City in Afghanistan. (Image source: Reuters) 10/10 Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates court in London, Britain. (Image source: Reuters) First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:26 pm