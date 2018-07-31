App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:26 PM IST

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Portuguese ace Ronaldo gives the thumb-up sign as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy. The MLS All-Star Game will feature one of the world's most storied clubs. Unfortunately for the more than 70,000 fans expected at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ronaldo is not along for the ride. (Image source: PTI)
1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders L K Advani and Amit Shah during BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Image Source: PTI)
2/10

NDRF team launches a rescue operation after a car fell from the Mahatma Gandhi bridge into the Ganga River, in PatnaNDRF team launches a rescue operation after a car fell from the Mahatma Gandhi bridge into the Ganga River, in Patna. (Image Source: PTI)
3/10

Special forces policemen hold a rifle during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta. (Image Source: Reuters)
4/10

People watch a full moon rising behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. (Image Source: Reuters)
5/10

A worker is seen during a major renovation work at the Forbidden City in central Beijing, China. (Image Source: Reuters)
6/10

A girl carries drinking water as she wades through a flooded street at a slum area after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna. (Image source: Reuters)
7/10

A woman shows an NRC acknowledgment receipt to check her name in the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC), at an NRC Seva Kendra, in Morigaon. (Image source: PTI)
8/10

Afghan security forces arrive at an area where explosions and gunshots were heard in Jalalabad City in Afghanistan. (Image source: Reuters)
9/10

Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates court in London, Britain. (Image source: Reuters)
10/10

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:26 pm

