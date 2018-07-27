App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP/PTI)
1/10

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP/PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the assistant secretaries (IAS Officers of 2016 Batch) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/10

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the assistant secretaries (IAS Officers of 2016 Batch) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI)
US President Donald Trump tours the Granite City Works hot strip steel mill in Granite City, Illinois, US. (Reuters)
3/10

US President Donald Trump tours the Granite City Works hot strip steel mill in Granite City, Illinois, US. (Reuters)
Pedestrians and commuters wade through a waterlogged street after monsoon rainfall, in Agra. (PTI)
4/10

Pedestrians and commuters wade through a waterlogged street after monsoon rainfall, in Agra. (PTI)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj looks on, during the 'National Conference on NRI marriages and trafficking of women and children', in New Delhi. (PTI)
5/10

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj looks on, during the 'National Conference on NRI marriages and trafficking of women and children', in New Delhi. (PTI)
A car passes through flames on Highway 299 as the Carr Fire burns through Shasta, California. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP/PTI)
6/10

A car passes through flames on Highway 299 as the Carr Fire burns through Shasta, California. Fueled by high temperatures, wind and low humidity, the blaze destroyed multiple homes and at least one historic building. (AP/PTI)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is greeted by the participants of a war veterans' meeting, on the 65th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang. (AP/PTI)
7/10

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, is greeted by the participants of a war veterans' meeting, on the 65th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang. (AP/PTI)
Performers from Gandini Juggling rehearse their act "Cascade" ahead of a festival of contemporary circus at Somerset House in London, Britain. (Reuters)
8/10

Performers from Gandini Juggling rehearse their act "Cascade" ahead of a festival of contemporary circus at Somerset House in London, Britain. (Reuters)
A girl sits under a plastic sheet as it rains in the old quarters of Delhi, India. (Reuters)
9/10

A girl sits under a plastic sheet as it rains in the old quarters of Delhi, India. (Reuters)
A helicopter flies behind the Stonehenge stone circle during sunset in southwest Britain. (Reuters)
10/10

A helicopter flies behind the Stonehenge stone circle during sunset in southwest Britain. (Reuters)
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

