News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 BJP president Amit Shah with Finance Minister Piyush Goyal shows victory signs after Centre won No-Confidence Vote in Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI) 2/10 A man pushes a bicycle with a girl through a waterlogged street, after heavy rain in Ahmedabad.(Photo: Reuters) 3/10 French President Emmanuel Macron walks ahead of his aide Alexandre Benalla at the end of the Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France. (Photo: Reuters) 4/10 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde sits alongside Argentina's Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie (R), Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and First Lady Juliana Awada, Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena (R), Central Bank President Luis Caputo (L, back) and Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne during an official dinner. (Photo: Reuters) 5/10 Maratha community members block the road during a protest against the government demanding reservation for Marathis, in Solapur. (Photo: Reuters) 6/10 Protesters try to move part of the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel, during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, July 20, 2018. Israel targeted Hamas positions in Gaza, killing four Palestinians on Friday in a series of air strikes after gunmen shot at soldiers near the border, officials said. (Photo: AP) 7/10 IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde sits alongside Argentina's Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie (R), Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and First Lady Juliana Awada, Cabinet Chief Marcos Pena (R), Central Bank President Luis Caputo (L, back) and Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne during an official dinner. (Photo: Reuters) 8/10 Salim Ud Din, a spokesman for the Ahmadi community, holds up an advertisement outlining during an interview with Reuters in the town of Rabwah, Pakistan. (Photo: Reuters) 9/10 Pictures and flowers are placed during the memorial service before the funeral of assassinated Kazakhstan's Olympic figure skater Denis Ten in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Photo: Reuters) 10/10 Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy offer special prayers at Talakaveri, considered to be the source of River Cauvery, in Kodagu district. (Photo: PTI) First Published on Jul 21, 2018 03:17 pm