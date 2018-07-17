News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge at an all-party meeting, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/10 MNS party workers stage a protest over death of five people due to falling in unattended potholes, at Kalya in Mumbai (PTI) 3/10 US President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. (Reuters) 4/10 French President Emmanuel Macron, third right, poses with the French soccer players at the presidential Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia. Holding the cup is captain Hugo Lloris. (AP/PTI) 5/10 Supporters of the Croatian national soccer team light torches in a celebration in Zagreb, Croatia. Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final. (AP/PTI) 6/10 People watch a plume of steam as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island. (PTI) 7/10 People make way through flood waters on the Una-Veraval highway after heavy rains, in Una town of Gir Somnath district. (PTI) 8/10 Savas Gobut controls a herd of goats near Mersin, Turkey. Every year, nomads start walking from Mersin on the Mediterranean coast with more than a thousand goats, travelling to the central Anatolian province of Konya. (Reuters) 9/10 An Ethnic Kayan also known as a Long Neck girl sits at her parents' souvenir shop in the Kayan village at the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters) 10/10 An elite police officer patrols one day after police came under fire during a shift change in the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rio is experiencing a wave of violence as gangs vie for control and police struggle to maintain order. (AP/PTI) First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:13 pm