you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge at an all-party meeting, ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
1/10

MNS party workers stage a protest over death of five people due to falling in unattended potholes, at Kalya in Mumbai (PTI)
2/10

US President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. (Reuters)
3/10

French President Emmanuel Macron, third right, poses with the French soccer players at the presidential Elysee Palace after the parade down the Champs-Elysees, where tens of thousands thronged after the team's 4-2 victory over Croatia. Holding the cup is captain Hugo Lloris. (AP/PTI)
4/10

Supporters of the Croatian national soccer team light torches in a celebration in Zagreb, Croatia. Euphoria gave way to a mixture of disappointment and pride for Croatia fans after their national team lost to France in its first ever World Cup final. (AP/PTI)
5/10

People watch a plume of steam as lava enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. Officials say an explosion sent lava flying through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island. (PTI)
6/10

People make way through flood waters on the Una-Veraval highway after heavy rains, in Una town of Gir Somnath district. (PTI)
7/10

Savas Gobut controls a herd of goats near Mersin, Turkey. Every year, nomads start walking from Mersin on the Mediterranean coast with more than a thousand goats, travelling to the central Anatolian province of Konya. (Reuters)
8/10

An Ethnic Kayan also known as a Long Neck girl sits at her parents' souvenir shop in the Kayan village at the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. (Reuters)
9/10

An elite police officer patrols one day after police came under fire during a shift change in the Alemao slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rio is experiencing a wave of violence as gangs vie for control and police struggle to maintain order. (AP/PTI)
10/10

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

