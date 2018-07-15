News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Officials and athletes pose for a group photo in front of the India Gate during the 'Torch Relay' for the 18th Asian Games Jakarta Palembang 2018, after the flame - lighting ceremony, at India Gate in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/10 Britain's Queen Elizabeth stands with US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania in the Grand Corridor during their visit to Windsor Castle, Windsor. (Reuters) 3/10 Angelique Kerber of Germany holds the winner's trophy after defeating Serena Williams of the United States, left, in the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. (AP/PTI) 4/10 Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, right, applaud during the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the US and Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. (AP/PTI) 5/10 An amputee footballer on crutches plays with a ball during a training session for Nigeria's national amputee football team in a field at the national stadium in Surulere district in Lagos, Nigeria. (Reuters) 6/10 A man rides his bicycle as a wave crashes during high tide at a sea front in Mumbai, India. (Reuters) 7/10 A bus is seen submerged on a flooded road under a railway bridge after heavy rains in New Delhi, India. (Reuters) 8/10 Australian artist Nike Savvas adjusts her installation artwork piece, consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls, titled 'Atomic: full of love full of wonder' as it is installed for the upcoming exhibition 'Spacemakers and room shakers: installations from the collection' at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney, Australia. (Reuters) 9/10 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, speaks during, a press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP/PTI) 10/10 A Chinese tourist takes a picture in a lavender field in Valensole, France. (Reuters) First Published on Jul 15, 2018 01:48 pm