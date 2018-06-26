App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded welcome by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as Governor C Vidyasagar Rao looks on in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
1/9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded welcome by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as Governor C Vidyasagar Rao looks on in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
A hand rickshaw puller carries his passengers across a water-logged street in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
2/9

A hand rickshaw puller carries his passengers across a water-logged street in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
New ensigns toss their cadet covers into the air upon graduation from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London. (Image: AP/PTI)
3/9

New ensigns toss their cadet covers into the air upon graduation from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London. (Image: AP/PTI)
Police stand guard where striking protesters block a road the leads to the city from the south, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Image: AP/PTI)
4/9

Police stand guard where striking protesters block a road the leads to the city from the south, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Image: AP/PTI)
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj looks as Seychelles President Danny Faure receives the from MoS for External Affairs V K Singh during handing over of a Dornier aircraft to Seychelles, at Palam Technical Area in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
5/9

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj looks as Seychelles President Danny Faure receives the from MoS for External Affairs V K Singh during handing over of a Dornier aircraft to Seychelles, at Palam Technical Area in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
People take a selfie at the premiere of the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp” in Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

People take a selfie at the premiere of the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp” in Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters)
Confiscated drugs burned during a ceremony to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

Confiscated drugs burned during a ceremony to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Image: Reuters)
The National Palace is seen illuminated with the colours of the LGBT rainbow flag to commemorate the Diversity Month in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador. (Image: Reuters)
8/9

The National Palace is seen illuminated with the colours of the LGBT rainbow flag to commemorate the Diversity Month in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador. (Image: Reuters)
A man drives his US classic convertible car looking for customers for a ride on the Malecon seafront boulevard in Havana, Cuba. (Image: AP/PTI)
9/9

A man drives his US classic convertible car looking for customers for a ride on the Malecon seafront boulevard in Havana, Cuba. (Image: AP/PTI)
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 02:06 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.