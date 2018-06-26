News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded welcome by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as Governor C Vidyasagar Rao looks on in Mumbai. (Image: PTI) 2/9 A hand rickshaw puller carries his passengers across a water-logged street in Kolkata. (Image: PTI) 3/9 New ensigns toss their cadet covers into the air upon graduation from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London. (Image: AP/PTI) 4/9 Police stand guard where striking protesters block a road the leads to the city from the south, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Image: AP/PTI) 5/9 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj looks as Seychelles President Danny Faure receives the from MoS for External Affairs V K Singh during handing over of a Dornier aircraft to Seychelles, at Palam Technical Area in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 6/9 People take a selfie at the premiere of the movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp” in Los Angeles, California, US. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Confiscated drugs burned during a ceremony to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 The National Palace is seen illuminated with the colours of the LGBT rainbow flag to commemorate the Diversity Month in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador. (Image: Reuters) 9/9 A man drives his US classic convertible car looking for customers for a ride on the Malecon seafront boulevard in Havana, Cuba. (Image: AP/PTI) First Published on Jun 26, 2018 02:06 pm