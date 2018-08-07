News highlights: We are looking at actual recovery of Rs 20,000 crore, says PNB MD

Live now
Aug 07, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Goa CM Manohar Parrikar reaches Transport Bhawan to meet PM Modi. He is likely to seek the lifting of the mining ban off Goa, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
JUST IN | Volkswagen Group-owned MAN trucks will shut operations in India, reports CNBC TV18. Volkswagen will stop manufacturing and sales of MAN owing to their global restructuring and poor sales in the country. Only Research and Development (R&D) unit of the MAN trucks will be functional in India. According to the report, the company will execute current orders and the plant will be functional post-October. The sales and service for current MAN vehicles will continue for the next five years.
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Inspector Vinod Kumar Singh has been suspended for negligence of duty, reports ANI.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court seeks a report from the Bihar government in a week on the shelter home rapes, reports CNN News18. Bihar to apprise the Supreme Court of medical and psycho-social help and counselling to the victims.
JUST IN | Vandana Chavan of NCP to be opposition's candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, reports CNN News18.
NEWS FLASH | Israeli strike kills Hamas militants in Gaza, reports AFP.
JUST IN | Actual recovery we are looking at is Rs 20,000 crore. We recovered Rs 8445 crore out of which Rs 3200 Crore was recovered from Bhushan Steel and Electrosteel Steels: Punjab National Bank, Managing Director told ANI.
"I'm very happy to say, that Congress party and other opposition parties are working together to defeat BJP," Rahul Gandhi said.
"The democratic institutions of the country are under attack by the RSS and the BJP. It is the duty of the Congress party, and particularly women in the party, to defend these institutions," Rahul Gandhi said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that if the BJP government passes the Women Reservation Bill, his party will support it. And if this government does not pass the Bill, as soon as Congress comes to power, it will pass it.
Stating that the country needs to save their daughters from the BJP MLAs, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that after a lot of speeches PM Modi announced 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' andolan. He added that about Rs 40 lakh was given to every district to save their daughters.
"Millions of women benefited from MNREGA. But PM Modi mocks this scheme in Parliament and claims no one benefited from it," Rahul Gandhi said.
There is a huge difference between our ideology and the ideology of BJP and RSS. One of the main difference is in the position of females: Rahul Gandhi said.
"In Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled states, when crimes are committed against women, PM Modi stays silent. No action is taken against the accused if he is a member of their party," Rahul Gandhi said.
"After today the women's congress flag will appear in the entire Hindustan Congress party for the Women of India in the coming time is our goal of at least 50 percent place," Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.
"I want to state it clearly, our goal is to have 50 percent women in the Congress party," Rahul Gandhi said, adding that the party need to create a special space for women.
We've seen the work done by women Chief Ministers like Sheila Dikshit who transformed Delhi. We need women at every level of leadership within and outside the Congress Party: Rahul Gandhi.
Asking capable women for their help, Rahul Gandhi says that if women perform better during elections, his party would support women.
The ideology of BJP and RSS is that only the men will run this country and if it is anywhere that the women belong, it is at the back: Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Mahila Adhikar Sammelan.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi says that PM Modi cannot say a word when women across India are raped.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing the Mahila Adhikar Sammelan.
Kathua rape and murder case: A habeas corpus petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing against the alleged torture meted out to social activist Talib Hussain, by the police. The CJI is likely to hear the matter tomorrow, reports ANI.
NEWS FLASH | An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Two terrorists are killed. One Army officer and three soldiers lost their lives. Operations are underway. More details are awaited.