Sep 25, 2018 10:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: US president Trump says OPEC is 'ripping off the world'

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 25, 08:52 PM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 10:42 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Sep 25, 08:54 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | United States (US ) President lDonald Trump said that the US reject the doctrine of globalism.

  • Sep 25, 08:50 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | US President Donald Trump tells the UN that China trade imbalance 'cannot be tolerated'.

  • Sep 25, 08:49 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | US President Trump has asked the world's nations to join them in isolating Iran over behavior  that would be deemed aggressive by the superpower.

  • Sep 25, 08:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 08:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | President Donald Trump tells the United Nation's Iran leaders 'sow chaos, death and destruction' says AFP.

  • Sep 25, 07:59 PM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 07:07 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Yes Bank has stated that it has decided to give Rana Kapoor further time in his current role beyond January, 2019, according to CNBC TV 18 report. It will ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to extend the period of his tenure till an appropriate successor is found. 

  • Sep 25, 07:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Yes Bank forms a search and selection committee to identify a new MD and CEO, according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The panel consists of three board members and two experts. 

  • Sep 25, 06:36 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | FM Jaitley said that the merger of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) will be in the interest of the employees.

  • Sep 25, 06:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Banks have requested for threshold 1 level to be relaxed under PCA Norms, said FM Jaitley.

  • Sep 25, 06:31 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government stands fully in support of the PSBs with respect to capital support.

  • Sep 25, 06:28 PM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 06:27 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said that last several years were challenging for all PSBs as they financed large projects.

  • Sep 25, 06:27 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | An unintended consequence of Clause 29-a of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is that potential defaulters are also paying up, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley,

  • Sep 25, 06:25 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Large amounts of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) lending was held up in non performing assets (NPAs), says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Sep 25, 06:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The government will launch three new initiatives on September 25, as stated by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Of these, there will also be a financial inclusion index launched for each state. 

  • Sep 25, 06:07 PM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 04:44 PM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 04:43 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The net tax receipts from the April to August period stands at Rs 3.66 Lakh Crore. The fiscal deficit was at Rs 5.91 Lakh Crore. The total expenditure was at Rs 10.71 lakh crorem non-tax revenue at Rs 98,332 crore, major subsidies totalled to Rs 1.71 lakh crore, while PSU divestment receipts stand at Rs 9,424 crore.

  • Sep 25, 03:53 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says that the perception regarding the health of public sector banks (PSBs) has become more positive as banks have posted positive results in terms of resolution, recovery, provisioning and credit growth. 

  • Sep 25, 03:51 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley exhorted the banks to ensure all steps at their end to ensure clean lending and effective action in cases of fraud and wilful default, to justify the trust reposed in banks. Banks must strive to be seen always as institutions of clean and prudent lending, the finance minister adds. 

  • Sep 25, 03:49 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says amendment of IBC to debar wilful defaulters has had the unintended positive consequence of defaulting borrowers stepping forward to make payment in order to participate in the resolution process.

  • Sep 25, 03:49 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley noted the continued relevance of PSBs in the Indian context, in view of their development contributions and to support financial inclusion. In this regard, he noted that support for non-retail banking from other lenders continues to be insufficient. 

  • Sep 25, 03:48 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says that formalisation of the Indian economy coupled with inclusive growth through massive financial inclusion has unlocked purchasing power which will drive India’s growth.

  • Sep 25, 03:47 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Expect India to sustain a growth rate of around 8%, says FM Arun Jaitley.

  • Sep 25, 03:45 PM (IST)

    While addressing Chief Executives & Whole-time Directors of PSBs, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that formalisation of the Indian economy through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), GST, demonetisation and digital payments have enabled better assessment of financial capacity and risks.

  • Sep 25, 03:38 PM (IST)
  • Sep 25, 03:10 PM (IST)
