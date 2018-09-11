News highlights: UIDAI dismisses allegations of hacking as 'completely incorrect and irresponsible'

Live now
Sep 11, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
UIDAI dismisses allegations of hacking as 'completely incorrect and irresponsible'
JUST IN | The mayor of Washington, D.C. in the United States has declared a state of emergency, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in the city, as reported by AFP.
I-T dept send notices to 9k people in Noida
US threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe war crimes
Indo-US trade deal conversations at beginning stages, says White House
UIDAI dismisses allegations of hacking as 'completely incorrect and irresponsible'
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has dismissed news reports of the alledged hacking of its Aadhaar Enrolment Software as "completely incorrect and irresponsible." It has stated that the claims "lack substance and are baseless"
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
JUST IN | The mayor of Washington, D.C. in the United States has declared a state of emergency, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence in the city, as reported by AFP.
JUST IN | Close to one million people of Catalan origin have rallied in the city of Barcelona to seek independence from Spain, according to police who spoke to AFP.
I-T dept send notices to 9k people in Noida
JUST IN | Income Tax department has sent notices to 9000 people in Noida who have registered properties worth Rs 30 Lakh and above in the financial year 2010-11 and not submitted the details before the IT department, reports ANI. The 9000 people have been asked for the details of their tax return.
Telangana: Ten people killed and more than 20 people injured in state-run RTC bus accident near Kondaagattu, today. All the injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals, reports ANI.
Antigua: PNB Scam accused Mehul Choksi says, "all the allegations leveled by ED are false and baseless." (ANI)
One cannot build a strong building on a weak foundation, similarly, if the children of the country are weak the progress of the country will also slow down: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers.
JUST IN | Shivpal Yadav to float a new political party by mid-October, reports CNN News18 quoting sources.
I would like to express my gratitude towards those doctors who are treating pregnant women without taking any fees: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers.
The government has focussed on aspects relating to nutrition & quality healthcare. Vaccination efforts are on at a fast pace. It is important to involve a maximum number of women and children in this movement: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi workers.
The Central government has issued a notification for bringing the HIV/AIDS Act in force from September 10, 2018, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | CAG report points at irregularities in the health department, says 'low-grade drugs given to patients', reports CNN News18.
US threatens to arrest ICC judges who probe war crimes
The United States threatened Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes, reports PTI.
Trump received Kim Jong Un letter seeking 2nd meet: White House
US President Donald Trump has received a "very positive" letter from North Korea's leader seeking a second meeting, the White House said, noting that coordination for the get-together was already underway. (PTI)
Indo-US trade deal conversations at beginning stages, says White House
Negotiations for better trade deals between the US and India that meet the needs of both the countries are at the beginning stages, reports PTI quoting a senior White House official.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.