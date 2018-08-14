News highlights: Tesla forms three-member panel to decide on any Musk deal

Live now
Aug 14, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Tesla forms three-member panel to decide on any Musk deal
PMO directs Fin Min to take action against tax evaders under GST
Man arrested after car hits barriers outside Britain's parliament: Report
'I have been working relentlessly for DMK,' says MK Stalin
Rupee hits record low against US dollar at 70
ED to send 2nd extradition request for Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case
SDMC proposes to issue municipal bonds worth Rs 500 cr for 10 years
Iran offers discount oil to Asia amid US sanctions
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights
Tesla forms three-member panel to decide on any Musk deal
Tesla's board named a special committee of three directors on Tuesday to negotiate with Elon Musk on taking the electric carmaker private, although it said it was yet to see a firm offer from the company's chief executive.
Musk said on Monday he had held talks with a Saudi sovereign fund on a buyout that would take Tesla off the Nasdaq exchange - an extraordinary move for what is now the United States' most valuable automaker, worth more than $60 billion.
NRC Debate: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "The issue isn’t about Hindu or Muslim, it is about citizenship. People have been left out because of their language. BJP leaders are thumping their chest to justify this NRC."
"Fake cases are being registered against people who have been left out from the NRC list in Assam. They are being harrased,1200 people are already in a detention camp. Why are 400 companies of security forces being stationed in Assam?" Banerjee asked.
Speaking at a rally in Hyderabad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "It is the strength and power of the people of Telangana which should be used to take the state forward. But today, one family (in Telangana) is taking away your power & strength. Modi ji is re-structuring the country & Telangana CM is restructuring the state."
JUST IN: Delhi Court extended custody of Neeraj Singhal, former promoter of Bhushan Steel till August 18. The SFIO had arrested Singhal on accusations of siphoning of funds on August 10. (CNBC-TV18)
Maratha reservation stir: 170 people have been granted bail by Pune Session Court with surety amount of Rs 15,000. They were arrested in connection with violence that broke out in Pune over Maratha reservation issue on 9 August. (ANI)
PMO directs Fin Min to take action against tax evaders under GST
JUST IN | The Prime Minister's Office directs the Finance Ministry to take action against tax evaders under the GST regime, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources. Over Rs 1,500 crore is realised from the GST evaders through penalty. Maximum number of tax evasion has been detected in Mumbai zone, followed by Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) directs DG Intelligence and Field units to begin another round of investigations.
Man arrested after car hits barriers outside Britain's parliament: Report
A man has been arrested after a car smashed into barriers outside London's parliament building on Tuesday, Britain's Press Association reported on Tuesday. Footage on social media showed heavily-armed police response units arriving at the scene, with the area outside the parliament building in central London sealed off.
JUST IN | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says there will no Onam celebrations in Kerala owing to the flood situation. The state has incurred a loss of Rs 8,316 crore due to floods and 38 people have died across the state. the CM adds that Onam funds are allocated for flood-relief, reports India Today.
NEWS FLASH | The government imposes a ban on 18 pesticides including Dichlorvos and Phorate, reports CNBC TV18.
"We begged for a burial place (for Kalaignar) at Marina, but CM EPS refused. Kalaignar’s last wish was to be buried beside Marina," says MK Stalin.
"We must stand together to take DMK to greater heights. Kalaignar's demise is a great loss to all of us. My aim is to fulfill Karunanidhi's of forming a government," MK Stalin.
'I have been working relentlessly for DMK,' says MK Stalin
While addressing the party workers during the meeting, the DMK Working president says, 'I have been working relentlessly for DMK'.
JUST IN | Wholesale inflation eases to 5.09% in July.
JUST IN | Chief Election Commissioner of India OP Rawat contradicts BJP on 'One Nation One Poll', says '11 assembly polls with Lok Sabha polls not possible', reports CNN News18. The Law Commission will submit its report to the Centre before the end of this month on 'One Nation, One Poll'.
NEWS FLASH | The Indian Army files a plea at the Supreme Court seeking immunity, reports India Today. The army asks the apex court to not allow CBI probe in sensitive operations. The plea will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.
JUST IN | News of MK Stalin's elevation will be announced only in the next DMK meeting for which the date will be announced today, reports CNN News18 quoting sources.
Rupee hits record low against US dollar at 70
JUST IN | Indian rupee hits a record low against the US dollar at 70.
JUST IN | DMK leaders MK Stalin, Kanimozhi and A Raja arrive at the Party Headquarters, reports CNN News18. The crucial DMK executive committee meeting begins.
ED to send 2nd extradition request for Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case
In the latest development in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate will send a second extradition request for Nirav Modi as he is in Dubai, reports CNN News18. The UAE authorities had informed India about Nirav Modi’s presence just before a Red Corner Notice was issued.
JUST IN | Delhi is in high-security alert ahead of Independence Day as intelligence agencies suggest a threat of terror attack in the national capital, reports India Today.
Independence Day: The Centre has urged all citizens not to use national flags made of plastic, reports CNN News18.
Shimla receives highest rains in August in 117 years: MeT
Shimla, which had experienced a particularly parched summer this year, today witnessed the highest rainfall for August in 117 years, the weather office said. According to the Meteorological (MeT) department data, 277 mm rainfall was recorded in a day in August 1901.