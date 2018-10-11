App
Oct 11, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: Russia launches criminal probe over failed rocket launch

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 11, 08:00 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 09:13 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 08:00 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | New York prosecutor drops part of the sexual assault case against media moghul Harvey Weinstein, according to a tweet by AP 

  • Oct 11, 07:12 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 06:57 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Commerce Ministry has developed a plan to increase the number of exports to China by 25 percent. The Ministry also sought to increase the number of Chinese tourists coming to India by 50 percent. 

  • Oct 11, 06:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has cut the world economic growth view from 3.8% to 3.7%

  • Oct 11, 06:00 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that there has been a rise in the number of people who filed their Income Tax (I-T) returns by 15 to 20 percent every year. He stated that.4 years ago, the total number of people who filed their I-T returns in India was 3.8 crore people. He stated that it was 6.86 crore people last year and I hopes it will be 7.5 crore in 5 years, according to an ANI tweet.

  • Oct 11, 05:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda P S Jayakumar get a one year extension on his term. Jayakumar's term was set to expire on October 12.

  • Oct 11, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 04:49 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q2 FY 19 net profit up 7.6% QoQ at Rs 7,901 crore, its EBIT stands at Rs 9,771.4 crore. Digital revenues contribute to 28 percent of the company's total revenues.

  • Oct 11, 04:41 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Malaysia to abolish colonial-era Sedition Act, death penalty
    Malaysia’s cabinet has ordered the suspension of the colonial-era Sedition Act, widely used to rein in dissent, and is working on doing the same for the death penalty as it prepares to repeal both laws possibly by the end of the year.Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s coalition romped to a shock win in a May general election on the back of promises to clamp down on rampant corruption and repeal oppressive laws, some of which date back to British rule.

  • Oct 11, 03:41 PM (IST)

    SC issues contempt notice to three Amrapali promoters

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court has issued contempt notice to three Amrapali promoters. The apex court has ordered 15-day custody of the three directors at a Noida with restrictions on use of mobile until all documents are retrieved, sources tell Moneycontrol. 

  • Oct 11, 03:07 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | ISS launch hit by engine problem after blast-off, reports CNN News18 quoting Russian Agency. Soyuz Rocket makes an emergency landing in Kazakhstan, crew alive after emergency landing.

  • Oct 11, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Delhi HC orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s Bengaluru properties

    JUST IN | Delhi's House Court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s Bengaluru properties in a case relating to FERA violations against him, reports CNN News18. 

  • Oct 11, 02:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Terrorists kill a civilian in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Police are present at the spot. 

  • Oct 11, 01:56 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 01:33 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Vikramaditya Singh, PDP leader and son of Senior Congress leader Karan Singh joins Congress, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 11, 01:32 PM (IST)

    2 terrorists killed in Handwara encounter: J&K police

    Two terrorists have been killed in Handwara encounter, Jammu and Kashmir police told ANI. They have recovered arms and ammunition. The identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained. Internet services are suspended in the area as operation continue in the area. 

  • Oct 11, 12:54 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Self-styled godman Rampal held guilty by Hisar Court in both cases of murder filed against him, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 11, 12:50 PM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 11:52 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, last night. One jawan injured, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 11, 11:47 AM (IST)
  • Oct 11, 11:09 AM (IST)

    ED attaches assets of P Chidambaram, Kari in INX media case

    INX media case update: The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram and seized his fixed deposit of Rs 9.23 crore. The investigative agency has also attached the Delhi residence of P Chidambaram along with agricultural land in Kodaikanal, two bungalows in Ooty and properties abroad including a cottage in the UK, tennis club in Spain. It has also attached fixed deposits worth Rs 90 lakh in the name advantage strategy. The body has also attached properties of Indrani and Peter Mukherjee. 

  • Oct 11, 10:09 AM (IST)

    #MeToo | Rape accused minister MJ Akbar will be asked to resign on his own, reports CNN News18 quoting sources. 

  • Oct 11, 09:39 AM (IST)

    IT department seizes Rs 36 lakh from Gehlot brothers, says report 

    JUST IN | The Income Tax department seizes Rs 36 lakh from Gehlot brothers, reports CNN News18. Rs 14 lakh seized from AAP minister Kailash Gahlot while Rs 22 lakh was recovered from his brother Harish Gehlot. Foreign currency worth Rs 4 lakh also seized during raids by the income tax department.

  • Oct 11, 09:08 AM (IST)

    RBI sticking with plan to force payments firms to store data locally, says report

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will implement in full its directive that forces global payment companies to store data locally from this month, four sources told Reuters, a blow to the firms who had lobbied to dilute the measure.

  • Oct 11, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee hits a fresh low at 74.46 per US dollar

    JUST IN | Rupee hits a fresh low at 74.46 per US dollar.

  • Oct 11, 08:46 AM (IST)

    Jeff Bezos's Fortune dropped $9.1 billion: report 

    The recent plunge in global markets lopped $99 billion from the fortunes of the world’s 500 wealthiest people, reported Bloomberg. The October 10's fall was the year’s second-steepest one-day drop for the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost $9.1 billion, the most of anyone on the index, as shares of the online retailer hit lowest in more than two years, the report said.

  • Oct 11, 07:43 AM (IST)
